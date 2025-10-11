Chef Vikas Khanna Cooks Diwali Meal At James Beard House, Credits Sister Radha

Chef Vikas Khanna has established himself as a prominent name in New York's dining scene with the massive success of his restaurant Bungalow - all while remaining humble and deeply connected to his Indian culinary roots. In several interviews and touching social media posts, Chef Vikas has credited his late sister, Radha, for the vision and conception of this restaurant.

In a recent Instagram post, Chef Vikas shared that he was invited to cook at the prestigious James Beard House to celebrate Diwali.

For the unversed, American culinary expert James Beard was known for inviting chefs, bakers, and bartenders to his home to cook, learn, and host events. Today, that same house functions as an event space run by the James Beard Foundation, where chefs are invited to create special dining experiences.

Taking to Instagram, Chef Vikas wrote, "For any chef, cooking in this legendary kitchen, where so many of the world's greatest have stood with pride, is a milestone moment. But for me, it was also one of deep reflection."

Chef Vikas shared that it was in this very kitchen, 21 years ago, that his sister saw in him the potential to represent India on a global platform. Recalling the exact date, he wrote, "21 years ago, on August 23rd, 2004, I cooked here for the very first time - with my sister Radha wearing my chef coat as my sous chef. That evening, she was the first person to tell me - 'One day you will represent the nation. Prepare yourself.'"

Remembering his dear sister, who passed away in 2022, Chef Vikas wrote, "Tonight, I felt her presence with me - in every dish, every smile, every light of Diwali."

He also thanked his team and the James Beard Foundation for giving a global platform to Indian cuisine. "Thank you to my incredible team for making this evening so special. The James Beard Foundation has been central to the success of Indian cuisine and so many ethnic cuisines in the Western world. They give a platform and a voice to millions of dreamers like myself to be heard and seen. Truly a team of visionaries."