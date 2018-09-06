Celeb Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary's Low-Carb Keto Wrap Recipe Will Inspire You To Eat Healthy!

Highlights Rashi Chowdhary is Tamanaah Bhatia and Huma Qureshi's nutritionist Rashi's Instagram is a treasure trove of useful health and diet tips This low-carb keto wrap recipe is easy to make and nutritious

Nutritionist and inch loss expert, Rashi Chowdhary always has useful tips on her social media pages. The Dubai-based nutritionist, who is responsible for sculpting the toned physiques of several Bollywood celebs, is always seen counselling for a more sensible approach towards diet. Chowdhary, who also has a YouTube channel, believes in approaching health and fitness in a holistic manner, telling her followers to also regulate what's on their mind as much as what's on their plates. Her Instagram account, in particular, is a treasure trove of health and nutrition advice that aims at tackling a number of issues related to weight loss and even beauty. She recently posted a low-carb wrap recipe that looks very easy to recreate at home and is very healthy. Rashi's 'super low-carb wrap' is useful for those who are on a ketogenic diet.

For Rashi Chowdhary's low-carb keto wrap, all you need is eggs, water, coconut flour and a handful of spices (according to your taste). The wrap is more of an omelette made with egg whites, except with the added nutrition of coconut flour. Rashi wrote on Instagram, "Here's a recipe of a super low-carb wrap. You can make this at home! But, add a healthy portion of guacamole and some veggies in it so you're not going very low on carbs." She added by saying that as many spices as one likes can be added to this wrap, in order to 'mask the flavour of eggs.' Rashi herself has just used cumin and Himalayan salt in her own recipe. Have a look:

Here's the full recipe of Rashi Chowdhary's low-carb keto wrap, as given on her Instagram page:

Ingredients:

1/4 Cup Coconut Flour

1/3 Cup water

1 Cup Egg Whites

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp Himalayan Salt

Method:

1. Mix together the egg whites, water and coconut flour.

2. Add the cumin and salt, and mix in well.

3. Heat a frying pan to medium-high, line with a very thin layer of coconut oil (brush out excess) and pour in enough mixture to make a medium-sized pancake, but quickly move the frying pan around so that the mixture coats the bottom of the entire frying pan with a very thin coating.

4. Once the edges begin to lift, using a spatula, gently attempt to remove the tortilla from the pan, and flip onto the other side. Cook for another 30 seconds and it's done.

The cumin and Himalayan salt used in the recipe don't just enhance the flavour and taste of the dish, but also have a number of health benefits. Cumin, or zeera, is used in Indian curries and a number of other vegetarian and non-vegetarian preparations, and is important for boosting immunity and digestion. It also helps the body in detoxification and promotes skin health. Himalayan salt is very beneficial in flushing out toxins; moreover, it helps regulate blood sugar levels, staving off hunger pangs. We know what we're having for breakfast tomorrow. Don't you?