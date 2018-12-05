Cauliflower Diet For Weight Loss: All You Need To Know About This Keto-Friendly Diet

Cauliflower Diet for Weight Loss

Cauliflower, or phool gobhi, is one of the most nutritious vegetables that the Indian palate has loved since time immemorial. A number of our traditional and modern fusion dishes involve cauliflower, which can be turned into almost anything from fritters to pizza. The tiny white flowers of the cruciferous vegetable are used in curries, dry vegetable dishes, rice dishes and even finger foods and snacks. The ketogenic diet, which has become popular as a low-carb weight loss diet, also makes use of this humble vegetable and its versatility, due to the fact that it is low in carbohydrates and high in fibre and other micronutrients. A weight loss diet known as the Cauliflower Diet was also popularised by Radha Thomas in her 2016 book by the same name.

Cauliflower Diet is based on the idea that fattening carbohydrate-rich foods like potatoes, wheat and rice can be replaced with cauliflower. It is a nutritious vegetable that is low in simple carbohydrates and rich in a number of micro nutrients, including vitamin B, vitamin K, vitamin C, folate and minerals like manganese and potassium. The Cauliflower Diet includes dishes made from cauliflower, including cauliflower rice, cauliflower pizza base, cauliflower cookies, etc. If you're on a ketogenic diet or any other low-carb diet, then cauliflower is a great vegetable to opt for. Let's look at some weight loss benefits of cauliflower that you may want to know about.

Cauliflower Diet For Weight Loss

Cauliflower diet recommends using the vegetable to substitute high carb and starchy foods in a number of dishes. The diet may work because of a number of reasons. Here are some reasons why eating more cauliflower may help you lose weight:

1. Low In Calories

According to data by the United States Department of Agriculture, a 100-gm portion of cauliflower contains just 25 calories! It is the perfect low-calorie alternative to unhealthy carbs, which may help you keep the number of calories consumed per day, under check.

2. Rich In Fibre

A 100-gm portion of cauliflower contains 2 gm of fibre, as per the USDA data. The fibre in the veggie promotes satiety and keeps you full for longer, eliminating the need for you to eat more often.

3. Keeps Digestive System Healthy

According to clinical nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta, cauliflower is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which is why it promotes healthy digestion. A smooth functioning of digestive system is crucial for healthy and swift weight loss.

4. Keeps The Body Hydrated

A 100-gm portion of raw cauliflower contains 92 gm of water (as per the USDA data)! This makes the vegetable incredibly hydrating, which is important for anyone on a weight loss diet.

5. Boosts Immunity

A 100-gm portion of cauliflower delivers 48mg of vitamin C or ascorbic acid (as per the USDA data) to the body. Vitamin C is important for body immunity. A disease and illness free body is also crucial for a healthy weight loss journey.

In the light of all these health benefits, cauliflower is an incredibly under-utilised vegetable that can be used so much more than in run-of-the-mill curries and vegetarian preparations. It can be consumed after sauteing, lightly grilling or can be ground and added to the dough in order to make a number of sweets and savouries. However, excessive consumption of cauliflower may cause flatulence. In case you suffer from any long-term or chronic illness, it's advised that you consult your physician before following any such extremely restrictive weight loss diet.

