Carrot For Weight Loss: Try These Interesting Carrot Recipes To Shed Kilos

Are you someone who is struggling to lose weight and find it difficult to keep up to your fitness regime? If yes, then fret not as you are not alone. Health experts and nutritionists always recommend exercising regularly and hitting gym for at least four days in a week. Well, there's no denying the fact that physical workout plays a very important role in keeping us fit and active; however, our diet plays an equally important role in doing that. Eating foods that are rich in protein and fibre and low in carbs and fat may help in achieving our weight loss goals. But adding more seasonal vegetables to our platters may also do wonders. One such vegetable is carrots. This juicy, crunchy veggie is a good source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, which is good for weight loss. Fibre takes long to digest and promotes a feeling of fullness, further preventing us from relying on other fattening foods. Moreover, carrot is naturally low in calories and full of nutrients. Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic, Shilpa Arora ND recommends adding carrots in diet to lose weight in a healthy way. She says, "Carrots are extremely low in calories and can be easily added to your weight loss diet. A cup of carrot sticks contains 50 calories, which is almost 3-4% of our daily caloric intake."

So, if you are wondering how to go about cooking this juicy, crunchy vegetable to lose weight, then we have put together these two recipes that may help you keep in shape:

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, carrots are brimming with fibres that are known to aid healthy weight management. "High fibre content promotes a feeling of fullness and aids bowel regularity," notes the book. Fibre takes time to digest, keeping you full for a longer time. This carrot soup recipe is not just low in calories but also packed with all the essential nutrients that are important for a healthy body. Toss some more nutrient-dense veggies like mushrooms and broccoli to your carrot soup to increase its nutritional value.

There is no denying the fact that salads are one of the healthiest dishes that can be added to any weight loss diet. They are not only low in calories, but also quite rich in the fibre content. Carrot and cashew coleslaw is a low calories salad recipe that you can include in your weight loss diet, without compromising on taste and flavour. But make sure you select the dressing carefully. According to Dr. Shikha Sharma's book '101 Weight Loss Tips', "...salads with a plain dressing of lemon juice, olive oil or vinegar and salt are diet-friendly. But dressings like mayonnaise, white sauce, French dressing and Italian dressing have high-fat content and do not classify as diet food."

Carrot is one of the most nutrient-dense winter veggie that can help accelerate the pace of your weight loss programme. But always consult a doctor before adding any new food to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.