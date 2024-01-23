'Cancelling You': Internet Reacts As Zomato Temporarily Halts Non-Veg Delivery

Representative image

Food delivery app Zomato received criticism on social media after they temporarily suspended non-vegetarian food delivery on Monday, in certain states including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. As per the company, the decision was made following government directives. It also coincided with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The news came to light when a customer from Bhopal took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to raise a complaint regarding the unavailability of chicken items.

The customer, who goes by the name @Biryani_ on X, wrote, "Zomato is not delivering chicken in Bhopal today." The person went on to sarcastically state that it could be "because of supply of meat not being available today vs. anything decision by Zomato."

The post in no time garnered Zomato's attention and they went on to clarify, "Hi, we have disabled delivery of non-veg items in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan as per government notice. Hope this clarification helps!"

Zomato is not delivering chicken in bhopal today lmao — S. (@Biryani_) January 22, 2024

tbh it could be because of supply of meat not being available today v/s anything decision by zomato. — S. (@Biryani_) January 22, 2024

Hi, we have disabled delivery of non-veg items in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, ⁠Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as per govt. notice. Hope this clarification helps! — zomato care (@zomatocare) January 22, 2024

Zomato's decision didn't go well with the X users, who took to the comments section to share their opinion.

"The clarification doesn't help because your competitor is still delivering non-veg dishes here in Chhattisgarh," a person wrote, adding, "I don't eat chicken. I'm just letting everyone else know that only one food delivery platform is siding with the Sanghi ideology."

A person commented, "Indian constitution guarantees freedom to eat whatever and wherever. Public places are understandable, but why can't individuals eat whatever they want to in their homes? Who are you to tell them? Will definitely file a PIL in court against @zomato."

A third comment read, "We are canceling you and all your items forever." Another person weighed in, "Your CEO said people became intolerant during the "Hindi Issue". Now this doesn't count? Don't you have shame to say this on a public platform? Food is a choice by nature of every individual. Do you think only vegetarians live in this country or only Hindu religion is there?"

"Nanny states, dictating people's food choices," wrote a person. Another comment read, "Seriously? So now the government will dictate what people can eat?"