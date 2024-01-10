Zomato Introduces 'Daily Payout' For Small-Scale Restaurant Owners

Representative image

In a recent update, food-tech giant Zomato announced the launch of its new feature called 'daily payouts'. It aims to support the 'emerging restaurant partners' with efficient working capital and a steady cash flow. According to their recent blog post, the feature is a step by the company to support the restaurant industry. They also mentioned that this feature will be available for restaurant partners who receive 100 or fewer orders a month.

"Our discussions with various restaurant partners highlighted the financial challenges eateries face, using the traditional weekly payout system. This feature is designed to address this critical need for more frequent access to earnings," reads the official statement by Zomato.

What Is 'Daily Payout'? Key Features Of 'Daily Payout' Explained:

1. No extra cost:

This feature will help the partners switch from weekly to daily payouts, through the Zomato restaurant partner app. The whole process can be done without paying any extra cost.

2. Improved cash flow:

There will be daily settlement of transactions, based on sales from three days prior.

3. Flexibility in management:

The Restaurant can switch between daily and weekly payouts through the Zomato restaurant partner app seamlessly.

"Interested restaurant partners can access the daily payout option through the Payout section of the Zomato Restaurant Partner App," the blog post adds.