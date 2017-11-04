Caffeine Intake May Prolong The Lifespan of Kidney Disease Patients: Study

Highlights Do you wish to live longer, add a cup of coffee daily Caffeine consumption may prolong the lifespan of kidney patients Coffee is known to be loaded with anti-oxidants and beneficial nutrients

Do you wish to live longer, add a cup of coffee to increase your lifespan. According to a study in the American Chemical Society Journal of Natural Products, caffeine consumption may prolong the lifespan of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The findings showed a dose-dependent inverse association between caffeine and all-cause mortality. People who had the highest intake of coffee had 24 percent lower risk of dying, while those in the second, third quartile of caffeine consumption had 12 percent and 22 percent lower risk.

For the study, the team of researchers examined the association of caffeine consumption with mortality among 2328 patients with CKD.

"These results suggest that advising patients with CKD to drink more caffeine may reduce their mortality. This would represent a simple, clinically beneficial, and inexpensive option," said Miguel Bigotte Vieira from Centro Hospitalar Lisboa Norte, in Portugal. However, "this benefit should ideally be confirmed in a randomised clinical trial", Vieira added.

Moreover, this observational study cannot prove that caffeine reduces the risk of death in patients with CKD, but only suggests the possibility of such a protective effect. According to the reports, drinking coffee can also reduce diabetes risk.

Coffee is known to be loaded with anti-oxidants and beneficial nutrients that may improve your health. It has known to be drastically improve physical performance, burn fat, improve energy levels, lower the risk of diabetes, beat depression and others.

With Inputs from IANS



