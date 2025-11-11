British Man Tries 'Oyster Chaat' With Boondi And Aam Panna At Michelin Restaurant In London

A British travel content creator has sparked curiosity among food lovers online after trying an Indian-inspired "oyster chaat" at a Michelin-starred restaurant in London. The video, which quickly went viral on Instagram, shows Nick Booker sampling a one-of-a-kind seafood thali at Benares, the renowned fine-dining restaurant helmed by Delhi-born chef Sameer Taneja. Known for bringing a contemporary Indian touch to global ingredients, the chef has fused chaat and seafood to create a fine-dining masterpiece.

A Twist On Indian Street Food

The highlight of the meal was an inventive oyster chaat with a dressing made of aam panna - a tangy roasted mango blend - and topped with boondi, giving the dish a playful mix of textures and flavours. The concept blends the freshness of oysters with the sweet-spicy-sour punch of Indian street food, creating what Booker called "the tastiest UK-India collaboration."

Viewers were quick to share their admiration. One Instagram user commented, "Amazing how he mixed Indian chaat and mango flavours with oysters. Never could have thought. Wow."

Another added, "It indeed is a lovely place... the food and service were top-notch." A third chimed in, "Amazing fusion, can't wait to try it."

From Delhi To Mayfair: A Culinary Adventure

Chef Sameer Taneja, who hails from Delhi and leads a team of chefs from cities like Baroda and Lucknow, has become known for transforming regional Indian flavours into refined dishes that resonate with London's fine-dining crowd. His approach celebrates India's culinary diversity while adding an international flair.