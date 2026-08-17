Bihar Chef Receives Rare Invite To King Charles III And Queen Camilla's Garden Party

Bihar-born chef Nand Kishor Yadav is celebrating a major milestone in his culinary journey in the UK with an invite to the Royal Garden Party in Edinburgh, Scotland. Hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Royal Garden Party at the historic Palace of Holyroodhouse is an important marker in the summer calendar for Britain's royal family.

The monarch traditionally spends a week in the summer based at the Scottish castle each year, in what is known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week with the garden party as a focal point to celebrate achievements from across communities.

"Being invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse was an incredibly proud and humbling experience," said Chef Nand of his recent visit.

"Coming from India and building my life and career in the UK, to be invited to an occasion of this significance is something I will treasure for the rest of my life.

"It was a very special day. Standing at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and being part of such a prestigious occasion made me reflect on the journey that brought me here. I felt incredibly proud of my roots, my journey and everything that lies ahead," he said.

The award-winning chef and caterer behind a popular destination pub, The White Hart in the village of Holyport near London, believes his royal invitation is a celebration of his Indian heritage, his journey within the UK hospitality industry and the communities he has supported through his work.

"Throughout my career, I have used my culinary skills and hospitality platform to support communities, contribute to charitable initiatives and give back to people in need," he shared.

Following a 25-year career spanning India, the US and the UK, Chef Nand has developed expertise across Indian, French, Italian, Mediterranean and South American cuisines.

He has become particularly recognised for his fusion cuisine expertise, while his work increasingly reflects a strong commitment to community and social responsibility. He sees the royal invitation this summer as a "moment to treasure" and to build upon his "Mission Possible" vision - a community-driven initiative that makes The White Hart more than just a hospitality venue.

Born in Motihari, Bihar, the chef went on to train in the high-pressure kitchens of luxury hotels in Rajasthan when his gastronomic journey began in 1999. After honing his skills in a variety of regional Indian cuisines, he went on to dabble in world cuisine aboard the Carnival Cruise in the US, working alongside versatile international chefs.

In 2007, he arrived in the UK to gain experience in fine dining, including working under the leadership of British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Through a parallel venture, Ninaya Catering - named after his wife and daughters - he is focused on expanding the reach of authentic Indian cuisine across south-east England.

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