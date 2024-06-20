'Bad' Cholesterol? This Breakfast Smoothie May Make Your Heart (And Taste Buds) Happy

Smoothies are a healthy breakfast meal.

Cholesterol, a waxy substance found in your blood, is vital for building healthy cells. However, high levels of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, often referred to as "bad" cholesterol, can increase the risk of heart disease. A balanced diet plays a crucial role in managing cholesterol levels. Incorporating foods that are low in saturated fats and rich in fibre can help lower LDL cholesterol and promote heart health. By making simple dietary changes and incorporating nutritious foods into your routine, you can take proactive steps toward managing your cholesterol levels. A great way to start is by keeping your cholesterol levels in check right from the beginning of your day.

How about a refreshing smoothie to kick-start your day on a healthy note while enjoying a delicious breakfast? We have just the creamy, fruity, and tasty smoothie recipe that will also help regulate your cholesterol.

What Is the Best Drink for Cholesterol?

There are several drinks, such as green tea and juices, that help control high cholesterol. According to Medical News Today, plant-based milk smoothies are a nutritious choice to kick-start your day while keeping cholesterol levels in check. Plant milks like soy milk and oat milk are particularly beneficial. Here's why:

Why Soy Milk Is Beneficial for Cholesterol:

Soy milk is naturally low in saturated fat and cholesterol. The FDA recommends incorporating soy products into a diet low in saturated fat to help manage cholesterol levels. Soy milk provides a good source of protein and can serve as a versatile base for cholesterol-lowering smoothies.

Why Oats Are Beneficial for Cholesterol:

Oats contain a type of soluble fibre called beta-glucans, which have been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Drinking oat milk or using oats in smoothies can contribute to a heart-healthy diet. Research suggests that oat drinks may offer consistent benefits in reducing cholesterol compared to solid oat products.

How To Make a Plant Milk Smoothie for Lowering Cholesterol

You can create a delicious and cholesterol-friendly smoothie using soy or oat milk as a base. Here's a simple recipe:

In a blender, combine 250 mL of soy milk or oat milk with fresh fruits or vegetables such as banana, grapes, prunes, mango, melon, plums, kale, spinach, Swiss chard, and pumpkin puree.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Level up your breakfast routine with a cholesterol-friendly plant milk smoothie-it's a tasty way to nourish your body and support your heart health journey.

