Anushka Sharma Promotes Meat-Free Meals: Easy Tips To Switch To A Vegetarian Diet

Actress-producer, Anushka Sharma, has joined celebrities like Lara Dutta, Sonu Sood, Shahid Kapoor, Esha Gupta and R. Madhavan, who have teamed up with PETA India to promote meat-free meals. She stars in a new campaign for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India that proclaims, "I Am Anushka Sharma, and I'm a Vegetarian." The diva said in a statement, "Going vegetarian was one of the best decisions I ever made. I have more energy, I feel healthier, and I'm so happy that no animals had to suffer for my meals." Moreover, Anushka Sharma was named PETA India's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity in 2015 and its Person of the Year in 2017.

Vegetarianism has become the new buzzword. There are many scientific studies that show a link between vegetarian diet and longer life. For instance, a study conducted by Oxford's Department of Population Health, stated that moving towards a vegetarian diet would help you live longer. There is no doubt that there's a whole lot of protein, iron and other nutrients that you can derive from meat and dairy products, but there are vegetarian substitutes available for these nutrients too.

So, if you are also thinking to turn vegetarian like Anushka Sharma and wish to maintain a healthy lifestyle, then follow these easy tips to switch to a vegetarian diet:

1. Start With Foods You Enjoy

We know how non vegetarians love their grilled chicken/meat steak, but you may have also relished sauteed veggies as a side. If you don't like those boring greens, there is a lot for you to explore. For instance, you can try mushrooms sautéed in butter or crisp baked sweet potatoes. Review your diet and make a list of vegetarian foods that you like. Also, try and add veggies that are in season and are available fresh.



2. Go Slow

We suggest you to take it slow so that it becomes easier for you to welcome vegetarian meals and not dread them. It would be best to start with one vegetarian meal every day for the first week or go meatless every alternate day. Try and introduce one new vegetarian food in your daily meals to make it enticing. At the same time, it is important to give up all meats. Start by ditching red meat in the first week and then give up chicken the next week and finally, seafood in your third week. This gradual shift will help you control your cravings.



3. Make Smart Choices With Your Favourite Dishes

Since you have a list of your favourite vegetarian foods, now is the time to experiment with them. Include these foods in your favourite dishes like a bowl of pasta or rice and fill them up in a saucy taco with savoury salsa dip; better still, include them in your salad.



4. Fill The Nutrient Gap

Make sure to get your fill of whole grains, fruits, vegetables and pulses. These will help you get the important nutrients you need. You derive a lot of iron, zinc, vitamin B12, calcium and vitamin D from meat products; therefore, ensure that these nutrients are included in your eating plan. Dark leafy greens are full of iron, mushrooms are rich in Vitamin D, broccoli and ragi flour are great sources of calcium and lentils and quinoa can give you adequate protein.



5. Alternatives Of Meat

Did you know that there are mock meats available in the market? They give a close enough taste and flavour of meat without consuming the real thing. These foods are usually made with seitan (a type of wheat gluten) or soy. You may also dress them in different flavours to make it even more enticing. However, always read the labels before you pick them up from the supermarket - as they should be GMO-free and low on sodium.



6. Replace Meat With Your Favourite Veggies In Your Meat Dishes

The world of cuisines is ever-evolving. Now, you have some amazing vegetarian recreations of meaty dishes that you will definitely love. So, don't hesitate to experiment in the kitchen. For instance, enjoy this mushroom and lentil burger recipe shared by Chef Arjun Gupta.



To enhance the taste and flavour of your vegetarian dishes, try cooking the food in olive oil, home-made sauces and dips. You may also use fresh herbs and spices for seasoning.

