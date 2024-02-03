Anupam Kher 'Never Imagined' Making Jalebis Was So 'Tough'. Watch Video

Photo Credit: Instagram/Anupam Kher

We can't overlook jalebis while discussing desi desserts. These golden, coiled delicacies are crafted from a batter of flour, yoghurt, and sugar, then deep-fried to perfection. Once fried, they are immersed in a sugary syrup before serving. And just like the rest of us, Bollywood stars also love these sugary delights. In his recent Instagram post, veteran actor Anupam Kher is not savouring, but making jalebis. Yes, you read that correctly. In the video, Anupam Kher is holding a cloth filled with batter and creating jalebi coils in hot oil. A chef standing beside Anupam is guiding him through the process. Sharing the reel, Anupam Kher writes, "Always wanted to try my hand at making Jalebi!! Never imagined that It is tough to go round and round. But I had fun!"

Also Read: Anupam Kher Experiences 'Thali Ke Mazze' With His Friends

After watching Anupam Kher's video, are you craving some desi sweet treats? If so, below are some recipes that you can recreate in your kitchen.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Enjoyed Excellent Khana At Indian Restaurant In Vietnam - See Pics

Here're 5 Dessert Recipes For You To Try At Home:

1. Jalebi:

We have to start with this one. The dish is made by deep-frying a prepared batter into coiled shapes and soaking them in sugar syrup. The result is a sweet and tangy delicacy with a crispy texture, often enjoyed during festivals and special occasions. Click here for the recipe.

2. Gulab Jamun:

These soft, golden-brown dumplings are made from khoya (reduced milk solids) and soaked in sugar syrup. Gulab Jamun is a classic Indian dessert, loved for its rich, sweet taste and melt-in-the-mouth texture. Find the recipe here.

3. Gajar ka Halwa:

This carrot-based dessert is made by slow-cooking grated carrots with milk, ghee, and sugar. The result is a decadent, aromatic pudding that captures the essence of seasonal ingredients. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Sandesh:

Hailing from the state of West Bengal, Sandesh is a delightful sweet made from fresh paneer (cottage cheese) and sugar. It is often flavoured with cardamom or saffron and presents a smooth and delicate treat enjoyed on various festive occasions. Detailed recipe here.

5. Modak:

This dish is associated with Lord Ganesha. Filled with a mixture of coconut, jaggery, and khoya, Modak symbolises auspiciousness and is a must-have during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Check out the recipe here.