"Wasn't Easy" - Ankur Warikoo On How His Parents Lost Weight In Their 70s

At ages 70 and above, people may assume that weight loss and vitality are goals for younger people. But entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently shared how his parents defied that assumption. Two years ago, he writes, they weighed 72 kg and 110 kg, were constantly fatigued and "visibly getting old." Today, his father weighs 90 kg, plans and leads 10-day temple trips, while his mother, now 65 kg, is enrolled in a four-month acting workshop. Their transformation was rooted in diet, consistency and strength training.

How Ankur Warikoo's Parents Stay Fit In Their 70s

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ankur Warikoo described the starting point and the efforts taken to change the trajectory of his parents' deteriorating fitness levels. He attributed their renewed health journey to two core changes: dietary modifications to increase protein and reduce fat, and the introduction of weightlifting into their routine. They also hired a virtual fitness trainer. The results speak for themselves, according to him. Ankur's parents did not adopt extreme or temporary fixes. Instead, they focused on sustainable habits.

2 years back, my parents, aged 70 and 72 weighed 72kg and 110kgs.

Overweight. Constantly tired. Visibly getting old.



My dad is now 90kgs and organizes 10-day end-to-end religious trips for his temple group.

My mom, 65kgs now, joined a 4-month theater workshop to learn acting.

Dietary Changes Made By Ankur Warikoo's Parents

Ankur Warikoo's parents are strict vegetarians. To increase their protein intake, they incorporated foods like tofu, Greek yoghurt, pea protein, and low-fat paneer into their diet. They stopped snacking and ensured they ate dinner early.

Ankur admitted that making these changes wasn't easy for his parents. He explained, "They rejected it initially. But they saw my results and hesitatingly started. And once they saw their results - they were convinced."

Ankur Warikoo's Own Fitness Journey: "Fat Free at 43"

Ankur Warikoo's parents' story may also bring to mind his own transformation. Last year, Ankur Warikoo shared how he turned "fat-free" at 43 by following what he called the "3T Model" - Track, Train, Transform. He tracked calories in and out, maintained a good calorie deficit, and changed his macronutrient balance by cutting fat and raising protein intake. Strength training and removing junk food from his surroundings also played a central role in his progress. His diet remained mostly eggetarian: whey shakes, nuts, paneer or tofu, vegetables, dal, and rotis form the bulk of his meals. He still allowed himself occasional indulgences like chole bhature and sweets, saying it kept the plan sustainable. Read more about Ankur Warikoo's diet here.

Ankur Warikoo's parents' journey doesn't promise the same outcome for everyone, but it gives hope to people of all ages. Thoughtful choices, consistency, and strength work can reshape lives even in later decades.