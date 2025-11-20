Air India Unveils New Global Menu For International And Domestic Flyers

Air India has rolled out an extensive new in-flight menu, marking one of its most significant food-and-beverage upgrades in recent years. The redesign covers most international flights departing India, including long-haul routes to London, New York, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and San Francisco. It will gradually extend across all global and domestic services. The new menu leans heavily on India's culinary heritage while incorporating a broader global palette. Inspiration ranges from the kitchens of Awadh to the comfort dishes of South India, alongside European bistro fare, pan-Asian staples, and dishes tailored to different regions.

With each cabin class receiving a differentiated service, the airline is attempting to offer meals that feel contemporary, diverse and more aligned with evolving traveller expectations.

Air India's New In-Flight Menu: A Broader, More Diverse Culinary Approach

Photo Credit: Air India

Instead of focusing solely on traditional Indian fare, the new menu tries to balance regional classics with international preparations. There will be dishes rooted in India's varied food traditions, like Awadhi Paneer Anjeer Pasanda, Murgh Massalam, Rajasthani Besan Chilla, Malabari Chicken Curry, and more. International treats such as Pan-Asian bowls, Mediterranean tapas, and European-style meals designed for wider appeal will also be available. Moreover, there will be a few items influenced by trending global cuisines that resonate with younger travellers. For example, the new menu features delights like Chicken Bibimbap and Matcha Delice.

Note: Signature dishes are reserved for specific cabin classes. For instance, only First and Business Class passengers will be able to savour the Awadhi thalis. The Gen Z delights, Masala Dal Khichdi and Home-Style Stuffed Paratha are meant for Business Class flyers.

Also Read: How Your Zomato Orders Can Now Earn You Air India Miles

What Each Cabin Class Can Expect

Photo Credit: Air India

Air India has differentiated the new offering by cabin to make the experience more tailored:

First Class: Multi-course meals, artisanal breads, signature desserts, and paired wines and champagnes.

Multi-course meals, artisanal breads, signature desserts, and paired wines and champagnes. Business Class: Customisable gourmet courses, improved beverage options, and upgraded comfort dishes.

Customisable gourmet courses, improved beverage options, and upgraded comfort dishes. Premium Economy and Economy: Refreshed meal trays featuring familiar flavours, balanced portions, and enhanced presentation.

The new menu has been developed by Chef Sandeep Kalra, who recently joined the airline as part of its broader service redesign. Passengers can pre-select meals through the Air India app, which now includes chef's notes, allergen details and limited customisation options. Air India now offers more than 18 types of special meals, one of the largest ranges among global carriers. Passengers can opt for dietary-specific menus with vegan, allergen-conscious and gluten-free choices.

A Push Toward Sustainability

The airline has also highlighted new environmental initiatives, such as a greater focus on locally sourced and seasonal ingredients to reduce food miles. Air India aims to increase the use of compostable packaging and reduce single-use plastics, while also emphasising segregation of onboard waste for recycling and composting.

Also Read: 5 Best Snacks To Pack For Your Flight

These steps are part of the airline's ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint while improving in-flight dining.