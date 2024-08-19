US Model Suffers Multiple Injuries After Swallowing 'Broken Plastic' From Beverage, Sues American Airlines

The 51-year-old filed the lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday.

Model and actor Shana Wall has sued American Airlines, claiming she sustained injuries from a beverage that allegedly contained "broken plastic and shards". According to New York Post, the beverage was served to Ms Wall on a flight to Rome on May 1. Her throat, esophagus, vocal chords and digestive system were injured when she gulped down the drink, the outlet further said in the report, citing from her lawsuit. She was confined to bed and unable to walk following the incident.

The 51-year-old filed the lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday.

"American Airlines had a duty to provide beverages and food that was uncontaminated and fit for consumption... it created the dangerous, defective and unsafe condition on the airplane," Ms Wall said in her August 12 lawsuit.

She is seeking damages, but the amount has not been revealed. American Airlines has so far not commented on her lawsuit.

Shana Wall is originally from California, but now lives in Meatpacking District in Manhattan where she works as a sommelier and contributes to the men's magazine 'Best Life'.

She dated TV host and producer Seacrest from 2003 to 2005, as per Post, and even made appearances on 'Married... with Children' and 'Entourage'.

In her lawsuit, Ms Wall has said that due to her injuries she "became incapacitated from the duties of her occupation, sustaining wage and economic loss; has incurred, and will in the future continue to incur, expenses for the treatment of her injuries; she became obligated to expend monies for physicians' services and other medical care and treatment".

In June, a passenger on an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco reported finding a blade-like piece of metal inside his in-flight meal.

Another similar incident was reported from South Korea where a traveller allegedly found a piece of glass in her mouth while drinking coffee.