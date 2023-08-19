After McDonald's, Burger King India Decides To Exclude Tomatoes From Its Menu

Burger King India has decided to remove tomatoes from its menu.

The soaring prices of tomatoes have been creating turmoil around the country for the last few months. From being available at a nominal price of Rs 30 per kilo, they now cost up to Rs 80, and in some regions, even beyond Rs 100. Tomatoes are an essential everyday ingredient, and this spike in prices has affected not only the commoners but also major fast food joints. Last month, McDonald's announced that many of its outlets would temporarily remove tomatoes from their burgers. Following in its footsteps, Burger King India has also decided to scrap them from its burgers and wraps.

Also Read: McDonald's Serves Products Without Tomatoes Due To Price Hike, Internet Reacts

As per a Reuters report, Burger King has scrapped tomatoes from its wraps and burgers in many Indian outlets. This decision has been made as a result of the rising food inflation crisis that is having a drastic impact on consumers in the world's most populous nations. "Even tomatoes need a vacation. We are unable to add tomatoes to our food," read notices put out by two Burger King India outlets. The food giant has attributed the absence of tomatoes to quality concerns.

Photo Credit: Istock

A user pointed out the absence of tomatoes in the burger and addressed the concern in the frequently asked questions section on the company's official website. "Why are there no tomatoes in my burgers?" asked the user, to which Burger King replied, "tomatoes will be back soon". The burger chain, which has over 400 outlets across the country, has requested patience from its customers, indicating that this is only a temporary situation, reports Reuters.

Also Read: Burger King Employee Gets Rs 3.3 Crore In Donations After Working For 27 Years

Burger King and McDonald's are not the only two food chains that have been affected by the rising tomato prices. Earlier this week, US sandwich chain Subway also decided to remove tomatoes from its menu as India's food inflation hit its highest since January 2020. It even cancelled the free cheese slices it offered along with its sandwiches for years.