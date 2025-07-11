"This Was A McNapping": Ronald McDonald Statue Stolen In Broad Daylight In US

Police in the US state of Pennsylvania are on the lookout for suspects who stole a Ronald McDonald statue in broad daylight from a McDonald's restaurant. The incident took place in an outlet in Carbon County, where a few unidentified suspects walked into the establishment and simply strolled out with the Ronald McDonald himself.

According to surveillance footage released by the Nesquehoning Police Department, the young suspects were seen carrying the iconic smiling redhead in his bright-yellow uniform. The suspects escaped the scene in a black car without a readable licence plate.

"Ronald McDonald is missing! Yesterday, a few unidentified suspects waltzed into McDonald's and walked out with Ronald McDonald himself. We're not clowning around. This was a full-blown McNapping," wrote the Nesquehoning Police Department in a social media post.

"Ronald was last seen smiling, as usual, unaware of the betrayal. Witnesses say he didn't even put up a fight."

Police urged the public to keep an eye out for Ronald and call if they have any tips about the suspect.

"To the suspects: "We get it, times are tough, and therapy is expensive. But kidnapping a plastic icon of joy? That's a McFelony. To the public: If you see Ronald out in the wild, maybe at a party, passenger seat of a car, or sitting awkwardly in someone's yard, please call us," the police said.

"In all seriousness, we are looking to identify these individuals. Please contact the Nesquehoning Police Department if you have any information. Thank you."

Social media reacts

A section of social media users had a humorous response to the post by the Nesquehoning Police, while others questioned what the management at the store was doing at the time of the robbery.

"This was clearly a distraction for a much larger McHeist. I'm sure orchestrated by the Hamburgler! He really sent in his "A" crew," wrote one user, while another added: "How did the workers not notice someone walking out with it first of all. But look at the clowns who even thought it was cool to do it."

A third commented: "I don't remember this episode of Wacky Adventures of Ronald McDonald. Grimace, the Hamburglar and their chicken McNuggets at it again. McShame on them."