Michael Scott's Iconic 'The Office' Condo Up For Sale: Check Price

A charming three-bedroom condo that most fans of the American TV series, The Office, will instantly recognise has gone up for sale. Built in 1987, the listing is currently priced at Rs 6.09 crore ($710,000), where Michael Scott, the lead character of the popular series, played by Steve Carell, stayed alongside one of his ex-girlfriends.

Located in a quiet gated community in Reseda, California, roughly an hour outside of downtown Los Angeles, the condo featured in several episodes, including the fan-favourites The Dinner Party, Fun Run and Dream Team. The listing boasts "famous neighbours" such as actor Johnny Depp and filmmaker M Night Shyamalan.

"This is a well-maintained, beautiful home in a gated community. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Very clean, well kept, turn-key home. With direct access to 2 car garage, a back patio that is serene and quiet perfect for family gathering," read the house listing.

"This home is a great starter home, or downsize home as it can be easily managed and maintained. This property's claim to fame was the site for the whole episode "DINNER PARTY' of the show "The Office," Season 4, Episode 13."

Realtor duo Rommie and Susan Guevara, who are representing the listing, told Newsweek that they made sure to highlight The Office connection after a few of the guests specifically mentioned the show when exploring the property.

Social media reacts

As the news of the listing went viral, social media users were amused, with the majority recalling their favourite bits from the show involving Michael Scott and the condo.

"Looks like a fun place to host dinner parties!" joked one user, while another added: "For that much money it better come with a plasma screen babe."

A third commented: "I'm surprised they shot that episode inside the same location as the exterior shots. That's not common. Usually it an exterior shot IRL and then a soundstage for the interior."

Notably, a condo located next door with the exact same floor plan was listed for Rs 5.9 crore ($699,000) and ultimately sold for Rs 6.47 crore ($755,000) in 2022.