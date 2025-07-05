<i>F1 The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Next Stop For Brad Pitt's Film - Rs 50 Crore

A still from the film.
New Delhi:
Brad Pitt's high-octane racing drama F1: The Movie is holding steady at the Indian box office as it enters its second weekend.
What's Happening
- According to Sacnilk, F1 has earned Rs 39 crore net across all languages in India so far.
- After a solid first week with Rs 35.5 crore, the film added Rs 3.5 crore on its eighth day (Friday).
- The film has shown strong traction in urban centres, with the English 2D version recording an overall occupancy of 30.78% on Day 8.
- Night shows performed particularly well, crossing the 50% mark, while evening shows maintained occupancy above 37%.
- The Tamil version also contributed to the film's performance, reporting 33.41% overall occupancy, with night shows nearing 40%.
Baclground
The Hindi version saw a more modest response, with Day 8 occupancy for Hindi 2D shows at 11.26%. The highest turnout was during night shows, which touched 16.04%.
The film's genre and lead cast have made it more appealing to urban audiences, with limited reach in smaller Hindi-speaking regions.
With Rs 39 crore already collected, F1: The Movie is now targeting the Rs 50 crore mark in India.
Continued support in metro cities and Southern states will be key to its second-week performance.