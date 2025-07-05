<i>F1 The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Next Stop For Brad Pitt's Film - Rs 50 Crore

Brad Pitt's high-octane racing drama F1: The Movie is holding steady at the Indian box office as it enters its second weekend.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, F1 has earned Rs 39 crore net across all languages in India so far.

After a solid first week with Rs 35.5 crore, the film added Rs 3.5 crore on its eighth day (Friday).

The film has shown strong traction in urban centres, with the English 2D version recording an overall occupancy of 30.78% on Day 8.

Night shows performed particularly well, crossing the 50% mark, while evening shows maintained occupancy above 37%.

The Tamil version also contributed to the film's performance, reporting 33.41% overall occupancy, with night shows nearing 40%.

Baclground

The Hindi version saw a more modest response, with Day 8 occupancy for Hindi 2D shows at 11.26%. The highest turnout was during night shows, which touched 16.04%.

The film's genre and lead cast have made it more appealing to urban audiences, with limited reach in smaller Hindi-speaking regions.

With Rs 39 crore already collected, F1: The Movie is now targeting the Rs 50 crore mark in India.

Continued support in metro cities and Southern states will be key to its second-week performance.