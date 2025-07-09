Christian Horner Sacked By Red Bull F1 Racing Team After 20 Years

Christian Horner had been associated with the Red Bull F1 Racing team as CEO and team principal. However, Red Bull has now sacked Horner and asked him to exit the squad with immediate effect. According to the data, Christian has led the Red Bull racing team to 405 races, 124 race wins, 8 drivers' titles, and 6 constructors' titles.

The team has officially announced that Christian Horner will be replaced by Alan Permane as the team principal, who is currently serving as the team director, and Laurent Mekies will take over the CEO duties within the Oracle Red Bull Racing team. However, Horner's journey has been quite remarkable as he is one of the longest-serving team principals in F1 history, with 20 years of duty, starting from 2005.

Laurent Mekies (right) and Alan Permane (left)

As the Red Bull fellows are celebrating the arrival of their new CEO and team principal, Christian Horner is reported to be agitated by the news. In an interaction with Sky Sports, Horner claimed that he had not been given any reason for his sacking, and is still waiting for a reasonable answer from the team.

However, this is not the first time that Christian Horner has suffered a tough blow from the team. Horner had been previously under trial due to a female colleague's allegations of inappropriate behavior in February 2024. Also, Red Bull Racing has seen a slight dip in its F1 performance as McLaren has climbed up the scoreboard charts.

Also, rumors suggest that the team's lead driver and four-time F1 World Champion title holder, Max Verstappen, is considering switching to Mercedes AMG Petronas. However, he is under a contract that holds him on the team until 2028. Other, less amplified rumor also suggests that Horner will likely join Ferrari. However, these rumors might take some time for approval or denial.