Advertisement

McDonald's Plans To 'Double Down' On AI investment By 2027

McDonald's is betting on India as a key hub for data governance, engineering and platform architecture, a senior executive said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
McDonald's Plans To 'Double Down' On AI investment By 2027
  • McDonald's plans to increase AI investment by 2027
  • India will be a key hub for data governance and engineering
  • Focus on building an AI team in India is a priority
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

McDonald's plans to "double down" on its artificial intelligence investment by 2027 and is betting on India as a key hub for data governance, engineering and platform architecture, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday.

We're still in the early stages, so it's hard to pin down the exact investment, McDonald's head of Global Business Services operations, Deshant Kaila, said at an event.

Kaila said the fast-food giant's India push will centre on building its AI team, but added that spending will lean more toward technology and tools, not headcount.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
McDonald's, Artificial Intelligence, Business News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com