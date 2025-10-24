After Bankruptcy, Chinese Man Now Earns ₹25 Lakh A Day Selling Street Food

A 57-year-old man from China has become a viral sensation after rebuilding his life from bankruptcy to running a booming street food business that earns him around 200,000 yuan (approximately ₹25 lakh) every day. Tang Jian, once the owner of three popular restaurants and bars in Qingdao, a coastal city in eastern China's Shandong province, now runs a thriving roasted sausage brand that has turned into a nationwide success, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

From Restaurant Success To Bankruptcy

In the early 2000s, Tang's restaurants were reportedly earning as much as 3 million yuan (around ₹3.6 crore) a month. However, his decision to invest in unfamiliar ventures - including maple wood - backfired.

By 2015, Tang had accumulated debts of about 46 million yuan (approximately ₹56.6 crore). He declared bankruptcy, sold his assets, shut down his restaurants, and went through a divorce.

Tang later admitted that during this period, he felt hopeless and even contemplated ending his life, but thoughts of his family and his creditors gave him the strength to start over.

Starting Again With A Sausage Stall

Three years later, in 2018, Tang decided to make a fresh start. He opened a small roasted sausage stall just a few hundred metres away from one of his former restaurants.

Armed with a sausage stuffer that cost only 35 yuan (around ₹430) and with help from his 74-year-old mother, Tang began making sausages by hand.

To earn customers' trust, he sourced premium pork from a high-end supermarket and displayed the receipts at his stall to show the meat's quality. His honesty and attention to detail soon began attracting local customers, and word spread quickly.

Building A Brand And Adapting To Change

Over the years, Tang's roasted sausage venture expanded far beyond a street stall. He now operates a factory that produces nearly two tonnes of sausages every day and has opened multiple outlets inside shopping centres.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tang found ways to keep his business growing. He started selling his products via live-streaming sessions, where his engaging and enthusiastic approach helped him make up to one million yuan (around ₹1.2 crore) in a single stream. His social media following has now surpassed 1.2 million users.

Repaying Debts And Inspiring Others

Tang continues to reinvest his earnings to repay his old debts and aims to clear them completely by 2027, with the help of an AI-driven repayment plan.

Reflecting on his journey, Tang said, "A fall into the pit, a gain in my wit. Even though my future is not bright, I can stay strong longer than others. The thing you keep putting effort into will repay you one day."

Today, Tang Jian's story is being celebrated across Chinese social media platforms as a symbol of perseverance, humility, and the power of starting again - proving that even after bankruptcy, life can take a remarkable turn.