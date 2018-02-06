Adding Black Rice, Sesame Seeds To Your Diet May Be Good For Your Health

Highlights
- Adding hues of black to your plate may promote health
- Some of the foods include sesame seeds, activated charcoal and black rice
- Various forms of activated charcoal have been used in our food
1. Heart friendly
Black sesame is rich in lignans that help lowering cholesterol levels naturally. It assists in improving lipid profiles and also helps in normalizing cholesterol and blood pressure, hence securing your heart.
2. Helps improve digestion
The fiber present in black rice may be helpful in preventing constipation, bloating and other unwanted digestive symptoms. Fiber binds to the waste and toxins within the digestive tract and pulls them out from the body through regular bowel function.
3. May help in teeth whitening
Want to get rid of yellow teeth? Try and load up on black foods, especially activated charcoal is a natural cleanser and may help in teeth whitening.
4. Boon for diabetics
Black rice is a healthier alternative to white rice, especially for diabetics. It contains the entire bran of the grain where the fiber is stored. This fiber helps glucose from the grain to be absorbed by the body over a longer period of time.
5. Natural cure for gastrointestinal distress
Various forms of activated charcoal have been used in our food as well as beauty products as it acts as a natural antioxidant and cleanser. Activated charcoal also helps alleviate uncomfortable bloating and gas problems.
6. Acts as a natural detox
Activated charcoal binds with toxins and chemicals and hence acts as a natural detox.
You must add these foods in your diet; black sesame seeds, black rice, activated charcoal, black pepper and clove.