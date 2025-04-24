This Anti-Ageing Rice Can Offer These Many Health Benefits: Expert Reveals

As you age, your bodies undergo numerous changes that can affect both your mental and physical health. While genetics play a significant role in the ageing process, our diet can also have a profound impact. Food you eat has a great impact on your health and overall well-being and even disease risk.

A healthy, nutritious diet supports the natural ageing process and some nutrients may also help slow down the ageing process and delay the onset of signs of ageing. Incorporating specific foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fats can support skin health and help combat the signs of ageing. Here, in this article, we have one of the best anti-ageing foods that you must add to your diet.

Black rice: A superfood for anti-ageing

Also known as forbidden rice, black rice is unique and nutritious. Black rice has been cultivated for centuries, originally reserved for Chinese emperors due to its rarity and nutrient density.

Back rice is also popular for its anti-ageing properties. In an Instagram video, Dr. Pal Manickam, a Gastroenterologist explains why you must have this anti-ageing rice.

"Black rice is an ancient superfood with gut-friendly goodness. Black rice has more antioxidants than blueberries. Due to its antioxidant properties, it is a perfect anti-aging food," he said in the video.

Black rice gets its black-purple colour from a pigment called anthocyanin, which has potent antioxidant properties. Black rice also helps combat free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation that increase disease risk and contribute to ageing.

The expert also highlighted other impressive benefits of eating black rice:

According to the expert, it is good for your gut. "Black rice was once called forbidden rice because of its exceptional nutritional and medicinal benefits. Around 100 grams of cooked black rice has four times more fibre than white rice."

"Unlike white rice, it is less processed which means that the natural fibre is still intact which slows down gastric emptying and hence improves the glycemic index of the food and controls the glucose level in the bloodstream," he added.

Other health benefits of black rice

Black rice is rich in essential nutrients, including iron, fibre, protein, and vitamin E.

With a low glycemic index, black rice helps stabilise blood sugar levels.

Black rice helps promote digestion and boosts gut health.

Black rice contains antioxidants that can help protect against heart disease.

Some studies suggest that black rice may have potent anticancer properties.

The high fibre content of black rice can help promote feelings of fullness, potentially aiding in weight management.

Black rice is naturally gluten-free.

While black rice is rich in antioxidants, it's important to note that simply eating specific foods cannot make you look younger overnight as nutrition is only one aspect of ageing well. However, adding nutrient-dense foods to your diet can boost overall health as you age.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.