9 Notices Issued To Swiggy Instamart Over Expired Healthify Whey Protein, Akshayakalpa Eggs And More

India's food regulator has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart after a series of consumer complaints alleged delivery of expired, spoiled and contaminated food products, putting the spotlight on food safety standards in the country's rapidly expanding quick commerce sector.

The action follows complaints from customers who claimed they received food items that had either crossed their expiry date or were unfit for consumption.

Among the products cited in the complaints was Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg, which was allegedly delivered after its expiry date. Another complaint involved Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts, which customers claimed had also crossed its expiry date when it reached them. In a separate case, a consumer reported receiving Akshayakalpa Organic Eggs that emitted a foul smell and appeared spoiled. According to the complaint, the issue was flagged with the platform but the customer was dissatisfied with the response.

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During its scrutiny of the complaints, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also found instances involving contaminated milk and eggs. Officials reportedly observed concerns related to the condition of food packaging and the manner in which some products were being handled and stored before delivery.

One of the more serious findings related to baby food products. According to the regulator, certain products were found to be contaminated and were not stored under appropriate conditions. In one case, a consumer who returned a defective food item allegedly received the same batch again, raising questions about inventory management and quality checks.

The regulator also found alleged violations related to licensing requirements. According to the findings, some food products were being sold without proper compliance with licensing norms and mandatory licence details were not adequately displayed.

Officials noted that while customers were often issued refunds after raising complaints, recurring grievances suggested that the underlying issues were not being fully addressed.

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FSSAI has now sought a detailed response from Swiggy Instamart and asked the company to explain the lapses highlighted in the complaints. The regulator has also sought information on the steps being taken to strengthen quality control and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, FSSAI has the power to initiate action against food business operators found violating safety regulations. Depending on the nature of the violations, penalties can range from fines to suspension or cancellation of licences.

The notices come at a time when quick commerce platforms have become a part of everyday life for millions of consumers, promising grocery deliveries within minutes. As the sector grows, regulators have increasingly focused on ensuring that food safety standards keep pace with the speed of delivery.

The action against Swiggy Instamart is expected to intensify scrutiny of the wider quick commerce industry, where concerns over storage conditions, inventory management and product quality have surfaced periodically.