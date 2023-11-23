5 Teas That Will Have You Breathing Easy In Delhi's Smog

Chai to combat air pollution (Photo Credit: iStock)

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR dips to the 'severe' category, health experts everywhere are recommending wearing masks, avoiding cars, and staying indoors as much as possible. While this comes as the first line of defence, it is equally important to fortify yourself from within. In fact, it is time to consciously tweak your diet and include healthy ingredients to nourish yourself and stay immune. To help you with that, we have curated a list of tea recipes that can work wonders for your overall health. Alongside, the hot sip can also help you stay warm in the nippy weather.

How Tea Helps You Combat Air Pollution

If you have been coughing, sneezing, and having throat and eye irritation lately, then let us tell you, it is time to be extra cautious. These are the immediate effects of extreme air pollution. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, the protective antioxidants present in the lining of our lungs fight the pollution until they are outnumbered. "Thereafter, the pollutants start attacking the immune system, producing free radicals and causing inflammation." And this is exactly where a hot cup of tea comes to the rescue.

Air pollution affects our lungs, which get oxidized, damaging the respiratory system. Tea, containing a high amount of antioxidants, fights to reverse the damage. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal weighs in; tea, especially green tea, has numerous health benefits and helps cleanse your lungs. "It is packed with antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation in the lungs," she adds. Alongside, adding herbs and spices to the tea helps multiply the goodness, leaving a positive effect on your overall health.

Here Are 5 Tea Recipes to Defend Against Delhi's Severe Air Pollution:

1. Ginger tea:

Ginger contains a compound called gingerol, which has anti-inflammatory effects on your body. This may further help reduce airway inflammation caused by pollution. When ginger is mixed with tea, it becomes a revitalizer to stay healthy and active throughout the day. Click here for the recipe.

2. Lemon honey green tea:

The goodness of green tea is not unknown to the world. Nmami Agarwal states that adding some lemon juice and honey to it prepares a concoction that helps flush out all the toxins and cleanse the lungs completely. Find recipe here.

3. Masala tea:

Nippy weather calls for masala chai. Tea leaves, brewed with a pool of herbs and spices, make for a hot drink that provides instant comfort to your soul and body. Alongside, the masalas including ginger, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, etc., are loaded with anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and anti-septic properties, making your daily cuppa a healthy one for respiratory health. Click here for recipe.

4. Kahwa:

A delicious variation of masala tea, kahwa is the traditional Kashmiri tea that contains the goodness of kesar, cardamom, almonds, and green tea leaves. These healthy ingredients combine to provide warmth and protect lung health against hazardous pollutants. Find the recipe here.

5. Chamomile Tea:

For those who like including herbal tea in their daily diet, chamomile tea can be a great option to go for. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce swelling and redness in your throat. Alongside, the antioxidants help repair tissues and offer antispasmodic action to reduce cough. Find the recipe here.

Include these drinks in your diet and enjoy the benefits to the fullest. But remember, moderation is the key.

