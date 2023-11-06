Cough And Breathing Trouble Amid Pollution? A Small Piece Of Jaggery Is The Ultimate Remedy

Air pollution can cause breathing issues.

Pollution is a growing concern that is affecting our daily lives more than we may realize. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached dangerous levels, making it difficult for us to breathe properly and causing issues like cough. Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta informs, "The polluted air we inhale contains a cocktail of harmful substances like ozone, nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter, and diesel exhaust particles. These pollutants infiltrate our lungs, leading to a cascade of health issues." Our lungs do their best to fend off these intruders with protective antioxidants, but when they are outnumbered, the real trouble begins. Pollutants start attacking our immune and body cells, generating free radicals, and causing inflammation. Consequently, we are left grappling with various respiratory problems, from simple coughs to asthma and even chronic bronchitis.

How can we fight pollution?

While there is not much you can do to improve the air quality outside, you can certainly help your body fight it with your diet. Certain foods can protect your respiratory system from harmful air particulates. You might recall those winter days when the wise elders of the household would reach for a piece of jaggery, also known as gur, to satisfy their sweet cravings. Well, it wasn't just about indulging their sweet tooth; jaggery has been treasured for its numerous health benefits for generations. In today's world, where pollution levels are soaring, many people are struggling with respiratory issues such as asthma, bronchitis, allergies, chronic wheezing, and more. Some might even find themselves sensitive to allergens like pollen, hay, or airborne fibres, which can enter the lungs through the nasal passages, exacerbating these breathing disorders. While these conditions may not have a complete cure, they can be managed, and jaggery could be a valuable ally in this fight.

Is jaggery good for pollution? Does jaggery help clear the lungs?

Jaggery, a sweet delight, is derived from the juice of sugarcane, which is heated to produce its characteristic dark crystals. Unlike refined sugar, jaggery retains a rich array of phytochemicals and essential minerals, making it a healthier choice. Among its many benefits, jaggery is hailed as a natural remedy for individuals suffering from respiratory issues such as asthma, wheezing, allergies, and bronchitis.

What Experts Say About Benefits of Jaggery to Fight Pollution and Improve Breathing:

According to Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora, "Jaggery is exceptional for breathing disorders. Its anti-allergic properties detoxify and relax the respiratory muscles. It is also great for constipation and clears the body of toxins and any excess mucus. Constipation is the main cause of breathing disorders like asthma. It also boosts your digestion process. A small piece after your meals at any time of the day can significantly enhance your health."

Food Consultant Sangeeta Khanna, in an Instagram post, says, "A small piece of jaggery can help ease throat irritation and allergy symptoms caused by the particulate matter in the air. It clears the particles in the respiratory system.

How Do You Eat Jaggery for Cough and Breathing Problems:

1. Sangeeta Khanna suggests eating a small piece of jaggery 2-3 times a day followed by a glass of water. Swallow it slowly and drink a little water to wash it off.

2. Nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests having jaggery combined with onion juice. This provides an expectorant effect and helps recover from both wet and dry cough.

3. Nutritionist Rupali Datta also vouches for the Ayurvedic remedy of Haritaki along with jaggery. It can be consumed before bedtime and in the morning, which will help reduce phlegm.

What happens when you eat too much jaggery?

Since jaggery is a natural sweetener, too much of it can raise blood sugar levels and even lead to weight gain. In fact, overconsumption of jaggery is said to worsen cold and cough. So, just a small piece 2-3 times a day is ideal for fighting pollution, clearing the lungs, and reducing breathing problems.

