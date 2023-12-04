5 Simple Ways To Reduce Insulin Resistance Naturally

Insulin resistance can be managed with a healthy diet.

Many people are tackling insulin resistance which takes a toll on their health. Insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels, can become less effective in some individuals, leading to insulin resistance. The good news is that you can take charge of your health by incorporating simple habits into your daily routine. Just a commitment to nurturing your body in ways that promote insulin sensitivity. Here are five easy and effective ways to reduce insulin resistance and pave the way for a healthier you.

What Causes Insulin Resistance:

The primary culprit behind insulin resistance is often a sedentary lifestyle. Lack of physical activity, combined with poor dietary choices, can set the stage for insulin resistance. When our bodies are not regularly engaged in movement, cells become less responsive to insulin signals, leading to elevated blood sugar levels. Family history has also been seen as a leading cause.

What Are The Signs Of Insulin Resistance?

Identifying insulin resistance early is crucial for proactive health management. Common symptoms include persistent fatigue, increased hunger, and difficulty losing weight. You might also notice elevated blood sugar levels, especially after meals. Skin tags, dark patches on the skin, and irregular menstrual cycles are additional signs. If you experience any of these symptoms, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for a comprehensive assessment.

How To Fix Insulin Resistance:

Consulting and following the advice of a medical professional is the best way to manage the condition. changing your lifestyle and diet can greatly contribute towards controlling insulin resistance. Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, who specialises in Ayurveda, suggested some simple ways to reduce insulin resistance in an Instagram post. "Insulin resistance is one of the most common causes behind multiple lifestyle disorders like diabetes, PCOS, obesity, thyroid, High Uric acid, hormonal imbalance, heart diseases and a lot more. Incorporating these five habits can help you reduce insulin resistance," she wrote in the post.

Here Are 5 Ways to Reduce Insulin Resistance:

1. Practice Circadian Rhythm Fasting:

This approach involves aligning your eating patterns with the natural light-dark cycle. "It means you should eat after the sunrise and stop eating after the sunset. Start your day with a light breakfast, then have a heavy to moderate lunch. According to your appetite, have a very light dinner. Avoid consuming anything after dinner except water until the next day's breakfast.

2. Exercise Daily:

A sedentary lifestyle is No. 1 cause of Insulin resistance. Once you start exercising for 30-45 min daily (which involves walking/running/jogging/dancing/etc. for 20 minutes, yoga for 15 min and 15-20 minutes of meditation), you eventually start losing weight and feel more energetic. It also improves your appetite, and insulin sensitivity and brings hormonal balance," wrote Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya.

3. Eat Clean:

Your diet plays a crucial role in combating insulin resistance. Avoid excessive white sugar, deep-fried foods, processed and packaged foods. and everything that makes you feel bloated.

4. Maintain Healthy Weight, Sugar Levels, and Cholesterol:

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is instrumental in reducing insulin resistance. Shedding excess pounds, if overweight, helps the body utilise insulin more effectively. Additionally, monitoring and managing blood sugar levels and cholesterol contribute to overall metabolic health, creating a positive environment for insulin function.

5. Consume Herbal Formulations:

Incorporate herbal formulations like Diacare and Arjuna into your daily routine. These natural herbs have shown promising results in promoting insulin sensitivity. Consistent consumption over 12 weeks can contribute to better blood sugar regulation and overall metabolic well-being.

Start small, stay consistent, and watch as your body responds positively to these holistic lifestyle changes.