Diabetes Diet: 5 Best Immune-Boosting Foods You Should Be Having

A diabetes diet requires a lot of modifications. One has to cut out processed and high-sugar foods from their diet completely. As necessary as it is to eliminate certain foods from your diet, it is equally important to include some as well. These include nutrient-rich foods that help keep blood sugar levels in check. But that's not all. Diabetics must also make a conscious effort to include immune-boosting foods in their diet, as they are more susceptible to falling sick. This is because high blood sugar levels add stress to the body and weaken the immunity. Considering this, we have enlisted the five best immune-boosting foods you should add to your diabetes diet:

How Does Diabetes Affect Immunity?

Having a good immune system is an indicator of good immunity. It means your body is able to protect itself from harmful infections. However, people who suffer from diabetes may not always have a good immune system. They are more prone to falling sick and are at a greater risk of weakened immunity. But why is this so? It's because high blood sugar makes it difficult for the body to work efficiently. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, high blood sugar has an impact on the white blood cells of the immune system as well.

Here Are 5 Best Immune-Boosting Foods For Diabetes:

1. Green leafy vegetables:

Green leafy vegetables are always at the top of the list for a healthy diet. It comes as no surprise that they make it to the list of the best immune-boosting foods for diabetes as well. They are excellent sources of vitamins A and C, both of which are essential for a diabetic patient to strengthen their immunity. While all green leafy vegetables promise benefits, spinach, cabbage, and broccoli in particular make excellent additions to a diabetes diet. There are so many exciting ways in which you can incorporate them into your diet. Make a wholesome wrap or sandwich, or add them to your smoothie - the sky's the limit for experimentation.

2. Citrus fruits:

Citrus fruits also fall into the category of immune-boosting foods. As we all know, citrus fruits are considered the primary source of vitamin C. This vitamin is needed for the growth and repair of tissues in our body as well as strengthening our immunity. The best part is that citrus fruits also have a low sugar content. This means they wouldn't cause any sudden spikes in your blood sugar levels. So, take a step closer to strengthening your immune system by including fruits such as lemons, oranges, and grapefruit in your diet.

3. Yoghurt:

Yoghurt is a great food in general, and even more so for diabetics. It is power-packed with calcium and protein, as well as other nutrients such as vitamins A, B5, and B12. All of them combined make yoghurt an excellent immune-boosting food. Consuming yoghurt on a regular basis would benefit your gut and ensure the proper functioning of your digestive system. The vitamin B's present in it also helps in red blood cell production, lower blood sugar levels in the body, and contribute to overall immunity. However, one thing to keep in mind while consuming yoghurt is not to opt for the sweetened versions available in the market. They would rather cause more risk to your condition than contribute any benefit. Stick to using unsweetened versions of yoghurt to keep your immunity healthy.

4. Nuts:

We're often advised to eat a handful of nuts every day. There are several benefits associated with eating them, and this also includes boosting immunity. Nuts such as walnuts, almonds, and cashew nuts all make excellent immune-boosting foods for diabetics. They contain a hefty amount of vitamin E and unsaturated fats. Additionally, they're also a great source of nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and protein. With so many benefits in such a tiny food, nuts are considered ideal for diabetics. The ideal way to consume them is to soak a handful of them overnight and then eat them the next morning on an empty stomach. Also, avoid having salted nuts, as they can increase the risk of other health issues.

5. Mushrooms:

Including mushrooms in your diet positively impacts your immunity well. This is because they have an adequate amount of vitamins B6 and D. The former helps in the production of white blood cells, whereas the latter has calcium-absorbing properties that lower the risk of infection. Moreover, mushrooms also contain antioxidants and do not disturb the blood sugar level. All of these contents combined make mushrooms one of the best immunity-boosting foods for diabetics. Enjoy it in the form of a sabzi or a delicious curry. You could even make a sandwich out of it.

Diabetes is an issue of major global health concern. While there is no permanent cure for it, you can certainly manage it by including certain foods in your diet. As diabetics are more prone to having a weakened immune system, it's important that you add these immune-boosting foods to your diet to prevent the risk of falling sick.

