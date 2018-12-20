3 Food That May Help Improve Gut Health

Winters are here and in full swing. Along with the changing weather comes an increased risk of developing allergies and other diseases like cold, cough and flu. During this time, our immunity levels tend to take a dip and the digestive system also gets weakened. It is important to have a healthy digestive system to keep digestion-related ailments at bay. The good bacteria in our stomach helps in maintaining the gut flora, which further helps boost overall gut health. In order to keep the gut health in check, it is imperative to load up on probiotics as they are abundantly rich in good bacteria.

Here are 3 foods that may help improve gut health to a great extent. Read on to know more about them:

Yogurt

Yogurt is undoubtedly one of the best available sources of natural probiotics that you can add to your daily diet. You can have it with your meals or mix it with fruits to up its nutritional value.

Idli

A lot of south Indian delights come in the category of probiotic foods; primarily because most food items are prepared using rice and lentils that are fermented. The process of fermentation increases the bio-availability of minerals, which further help in improving the gut health.

Soya Sauce

Rich in several essential nutrients that are required by the body for optimum functioning, soya sauce is a high-antioxidant fermented food that feeds good bacteria in the gut, further promoting good digestive health.

Since now we know the importance of probiotics in improving gut health. So, without further ado, make these diet tweaks and improve your digestion with these probiotics.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.