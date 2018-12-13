3 Easy-Peasy Breakfast Recipes That You Can Prepare During Busy Mornings

Wondering what to prepare in breakfast without putting any extra effort? If yes, then you have landed to the right place. We know that mornings can be stressful sometimes, especially when you are getting late for your class or work. There are multiple chores that one has to take care of before leaving their house in the morning. In the rush of finishing off these chores, we often neglect or completely skip the most important meal of the day - breakfast. But, fret not as we have got you covered! Here's a list of five easy-peasy breakfast recipes that you can prepare in no time, without even taking anyone's help.

Here Are 3 Easy Breakfast Recipes That You Can Try:

This recipe is perfect for those busy mornings when you have absolutely no time to cook anything for breakfast. This recipe is not only good for your taste buds but is also quiet healthy and filling. With the healthy mix of banana, oats, chia seeds, dates, milk and nuts, you don't have to worry about your nutrient intake.

With the healthy mix of banana, oats, chia seeds, dates, milk and nuts, you don't have to worry about your nutrient intake.

This breakfast recipe is high in proteins and will keep you full for a longer time. You can prepare this yummy breakfast dish in just five minutes. So, without further ado, treat yourself with this delicious yet healthy breakfast meal without putting any extra effort.

Treat yourself with this delicious yet healthy breakfast meal without putting any extra effort.

A firm-favourite of many, besan ka cheela needs no introduction. With very few ingredients, you can prepare this healthy and tasty breakfast dish and can still leave on time for work. It's a perfect breakfast recipe for busy mornings.

Besan ka cheela: a firm-favourite of many north Indians.

Who says cooking breakfast can be so complicated? With these easy yet delicious breakfast recipes, you will never leave your house empty stomach.