Video: Huge Fire Erupts At Delhi College, 11 Fire Engines At Spot

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A huge fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College in Delhi's Pitampura on Thursday morning, starting in the library and spreading to higher floors. Eleven fire engines responded, and while the fire is contained, cooling operations continue.

A huge fire erupted at the Sri Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) College of Commerce in Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday morning. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the incident took place around 9:40 am.

Visuals showed a raging fire with a huge amount of smoke coming out of the windows of the university.

Officials said that the fire broke out in the college library on the first floor, and then spread to the second and third floors.

At least 11 fire engines were engaged in firefighting operations.

The fire has been contained and cooling operations are underway, officials said.

There are no reports of injuries, they added.