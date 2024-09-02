129 Telangana Government Hostels Inspected For Food Safety, These Violations Were Found

Commissioner of Food Safety inspected 129 Government hostels in August, 2024. (Photo: X/cfs_telangana)
Food safety officers in Telangana continue to conduct food safety inspections in restaurants and food joints to check adherence to proper food and hygiene norms. In August 2024, the task force also carried out inspections in Government residential schools and hostels across the state. A total of 129 hostels have been inspected, including 44 within the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) zone, the Commissioner of Food Safety shared on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. "Along with inspections, guidance was given to the cooks and hostel administration regarding care to be taken in the storage of raw materials, handling of prepared food and hygiene norms to be maintained in the cooking area. Based on the shortcomings observed across all the inspections, further training sessions will be organised for the cooks and supervisors, in coordination with the District administration," the tweet read.
Further, on August 31, 2024, the task force team inspected three food establishments in Dilsukhnagar area, Hyderabad. The first inspection was conducted at 'Mithaiwala' where many food safety violations were observed. Drains were stagnated with water and were unclean due to an uneven surface. Dustbins were found open without any lids. House flies were hovering inside the kitchen premises. Some expired items were also found to be in use. Find more violations here:
The next inspection was conducted at 'Papadams Blue Restaurant and Banquet Hall'. A live cockroach infestation was observed inside the kitchen premises. Expired flavouring agents and fruit fillings were found, along with synthetic food colours. Here are more details:
Lastly, an inspection was conducted at 'D Mart' in Dilsukhnagar. The good observation was that the FSSAI license true copy was displayed at the premises. However, spice bags in the store room were found stored directly on the floor and no gap was maintained between the bags and the wall.
