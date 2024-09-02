129 Telangana Government Hostels Inspected For Food Safety, These Violations Were Found

Commissioner of Food Safety inspected 129 Government hostels in August, 2024. (Photo: X/cfs_telangana)

Food safety officers in Telangana continue to conduct food safety inspections in restaurants and food joints to check adherence to proper food and hygiene norms. In August 2024, the task force also carried out inspections in Government residential schools and hostels across the state. A total of 129 hostels have been inspected, including 44 within the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) zone, the Commissioner of Food Safety shared on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. "Along with inspections, guidance was given to the cooks and hostel administration regarding care to be taken in the storage of raw materials, handling of prepared food and hygiene norms to be maintained in the cooking area. Based on the shortcomings observed across all the inspections, further training sessions will be organised for the cooks and supervisors, in coordination with the District administration," the tweet read.

Food Safety Officers have carried out inspections in Government residential schools and hostels across the state. A total of 129 hostels have been inspected, including 44 within the GHMC zone, in this month.



Along with inspections, guidance was given to the cooks and hostel… pic.twitter.com/h4bbrGMQjs — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 31, 2024

Also Read: Barbeque Nation, Nine O Nine Pub In Hyderabad's Kothapet Inspected By Food Safety Officials

Further, on August 31, 2024, the task force team inspected three food establishments in Dilsukhnagar area, Hyderabad. The first inspection was conducted at 'Mithaiwala' where many food safety violations were observed. Drains were stagnated with water and were unclean due to an uneven surface. Dustbins were found open without any lids. House flies were hovering inside the kitchen premises. Some expired items were also found to be in use. Find more violations here:

Task force team has conducted inspections in Dilsukhnagar area on 31.08.2024.



𝗠𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗶𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮, 𝗗𝗶𝗹𝘀𝘂𝗸𝗵𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿



* FSSAI license true copy was not displayed at the premises.



* Kitchen premises was found open to outside premises without any insect proof screens and… pic.twitter.com/YGJ0102vkw — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 1, 2024

The next inspection was conducted at 'Papadams Blue Restaurant and Banquet Hall'. A live cockroach infestation was observed inside the kitchen premises. Expired flavouring agents and fruit fillings were found, along with synthetic food colours. Here are more details:

𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘁 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹, 𝗗𝗶𝗹𝘀𝘂𝗸𝗵𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿

31.08.2024



* Medical fitness certificates for food handlers not available.



* Water analysis reports for RO water used for food preparation not available.



* Flooring found to… pic.twitter.com/Itf9Sm4BAa — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 1, 2024

Also Read: Synthetic Food Colours, Expired Food Items And More Found At Restaurants In Sainikpuri

Lastly, an inspection was conducted at 'D Mart' in Dilsukhnagar. The good observation was that the FSSAI license true copy was displayed at the premises. However, spice bags in the store room were found stored directly on the floor and no gap was maintained between the bags and the wall.

𝗗 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗗𝗶𝗹𝘀𝘂𝗸𝗵𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿

31.08.2024



* FSSAI license true copy was displayed at the premises.



* Spices bags in store room were found stored directly on floor and no gap maintained between the bags and wall.@fssaiindia@MoHFW_Telanganapic.twitter.com/B8fFXvm5mq — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 1, 2024

This is not the first time food safety inspections have been conducted in Dilsukhnagar. On August 9, 2024, the food safety officials inspected 'Tipsy Topsy Bakers' and 'Sahadeva Reddy Pure Ghee Sweets' in Dilsukhnagar. Several food safety violations were found. Read details here.