11 Expert Tips To Stay Healthy And Active 

It has been emphasised often enough that a healthy and balanced diet is key to good health and weight loss. But what is a balanced diet, you ask? It simply refers to a healthy mix of carbohydrates, protein and fats. It is crucial for you basic body functions to run smoothly. In the current times, our food habits are only getting bad to worse. But it is never too late to make amends. At the same time, one must understand that they cannot change their diet overnight; therefore, health experts always suggest to start with small steps and wise choices. They recommend swapping unhealthy refined carbohydrates with good carbs, filled with natural fibres. Similarly, one must choose healthy fats like nuts, cheese, fatty fish and ghee, and eliminate all processed and junk food from their diet. Processed foods, trans-fats are known to clog blood vessels and induce weight gain.

Chef Mohammed Eliyaz (Chef de Cuisine at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru) and Reshu Agarwal (Consultant, Internal Medicines, Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield) share tips on how to stay healthy while at work:

Agarwal said, "If you start feeling fatigued, irritable and low on energy, even before half the day goes by, you need to have a re-look at what and when you are eating. Some of the numerous benefits of healthy eating habits are increased focus, energy levels and productivity, improved immunity and better digestion."

Reshu Agarwal hands out a few tips to stay active and healthy during the day:

1. Avoid prolonged sitting.

2. Take the stairs whenever possible.

3. Learn some desk stretching exercises.

4. Avoid skipping your breakfast.

5. Avoid long gap between meals.

6. Hydrate yourself.

Chef Mohammed Eliyaz said: "I have seen a lot of people who tend to skip their lunch; whether they are my own colleagues, college students rushing to classes, people trying to lose weight, or employees trying to have the work completed within the time frame. However, this is a bad habit to develop."

If you are also one of those who often skip their lunch, then here're some reasons why lunch is an important meal of the day:

1. Food is what gives you energy. Lunch raises your blood sugar level in the middle of the day, making you to be able to focus for the rest of the afternoon.

2. It has been proven that people who don't eat lunch tend to gain more weight because they overeat during dinner time to compensate for lunch.

3. Lunch also contributes to the aspect of social networking, as you can connect with multiple people while they are feeling slightly relaxed when not in their busy schedule.

4. Lunch is even more important because this is when we receive our vitamins and nutrients for the day. If we don't get the supplements on time that our bodies require, our mental as well as physical development can suffer.

5. Having a healthy lunch provides energy and nutrients to keep the body and brain working efficiently throughout the day. Your body has evolved for survival, and if you go too long without eating, you begin to get very hungry and all you can think about is food and your next meal. This leads to deterioration in your performance at work.

So, without further ado, follow these simple tips and eat your way to good health. Stay healthy!

