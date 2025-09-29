YouTube 'Premium Lite' Arrives In India: Price, Features, Comparison With Premium, All You Need To Know

YouTube "Premium Lite" has just launched in India. Priced at Rs 89 per month, Premium Lite is aimed at making ad-free viewing more accessible for most videos, including categories like gaming, fashion, beauty and news. However, there are some limitations.

"Today we'll begin expanding our Premium Lite pilot to users in India. Premium Lite gives viewers a new, more affordable way to enjoy most videos on YouTube ad-free for Rs 89 per month," Google said in a blog post published on Monday (Sept 29).

"This expansion comes as YouTube Music and Premium reaches over 125 million subscribers, including trials globally."

Key features of YouTube Premium Lite

The users can enjoy ad-free viewing with a YouTube Premium Lite subscription, except for music content, YouTube Shorts and during searches or browsing.

"The introduction of YouTube Premium Lite in India underscores YouTube's commitment to offering flexible options that cater to diverse viewer preferences, allowing users to enjoy their favorite content from a vast array of creators and genres with fewer interruptions," the post added.

Notably, unlike the standard Premium plan, Premium Lite doesn't include ad-free YouTube Music. Also, features like offline downloads and background playback aren't available with Premium Lite. The company says that Premium Lite works seamlessly across smartphones, laptops and smart TVs.

The Premium Lite plan is rolling out in India and should become widely available in the coming weeks. YouTube already has over 125 million global subscribers for Premium and Music services.

Comparison with YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium Lite: Rs 89 per month, ad-free for most videos (excluding music, Shorts).

YouTube Premium: Rs 149/month (individual), includes YouTube Music, background play and offline downloads.