Wrestling Legend Kevin Sullivan Dies At 74, Months After 'Devastating Accident'

The wrestler, also known as Taskmaster and the Prince of Darkness, underwent emergency surgery in May.

Kevin Sullivan, the professional wrestler popularly known for his role as the Taskmaster, died on Friday at the age of 74. Sullivan made a big impact behind the scenes at World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

The exact cause of death has not been confirmed yet. However, Sullivan had been gravely injured following an accident in Florida on May 12. He had been placed in emergency surgery and was listed as in serious condition due to complications from sepsis and encephalitis.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) released a statement Monday in remembrance of Sullivan's legacy. He is survived by his memorable feuds with wrestling legends Dusty Rhodes and Hulk Hogan in the 1990s.

"WWE is saddened to learn Kevin Sullivan has passed away at age 74. A unique and influential figure in sports entertainment history, Sullivan found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far-out ideas that pushed creative boundaries," the statement said.

"As a villain, Sullivan was a major rival for the ring's most legendary heroes, including Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, and The Road Warriors. He specialised in leading dangerous factions, which included his wicked Army of Darkness, collegiate bullies The Varsity Club, and the wild Dungeon of Doom, which introduced Big Show to the wrestling world. The onetime "Taskmaster" also became a creative force behind the scenes for WCW."

"WWE extends its condolences to Sullivan's family, friends, and fans."