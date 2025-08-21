World Competitiveness Ranking 2025: Switzerland Retains First Spot, India Is At...

Switzerland scored 100, retaining its position as the most competitive economy worldwide according to the latest IMD World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) report. The rankings assess countries based on their economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure.

Singapore ranks second with a score of 99.44, and Hong Kong secured third place with a score of 99.22. India has slipped two spots to rank 41st out of 69 countries. The ranking highlights areas for improvement in economic performance and infrastructure of the nations.

Top 10 Economies In World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) 2025

Switzerland: Maintains its at first position with a score of 100.

Singapore: Ranks second with a score of 99.44.

Hong Kong: Secures third place with a score of 99.22.

Denmark: Ranks fourth with a score of 97.51.

UAE: Fifth place with a score of 96.09.

Taiwan (Chinese Taipei): Sixth place with a score of 93.71.

Ireland: Seventh place with a score of 91.31.

Sweden: Eighth place with a score of 90.2.

Qatar: Ninth place with a score of 89.93.

Netherlands: Tenth place with a score of 89.75.

In 2025, three new economies were added: Kenya, Namibia and Oman.

India's Ranking In 2025

India ranks 41st out of 69 countries, slipping two spots from 39th in 2024. In economic performance, India ranks 27th, down from 20th last year. In government and business efficiency, India remains unchanged with ranks 45th and 25th, respectively.

IMD World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) is a comprehensive annual report which serves as a reference point for governments and the private sector. The report states that the economy's competitiveness can be ascertained by looking at a complex matrix of political, social, and cultural dimensions, not only by its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The latest edition of the report, released in June 2025, mentions that economic competitiveness is "synonymous with people's quality of life, and governments play just as important a role as companies".

According to the report, the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) shows that traditional determinants of competitiveness remain necessary; however, they are no longer sufficient.

"Today's most effective leaders are complementing these with digital readiness, green transition management, and sophisticated approaches to resilience." Country competitiveness goes beyond economic performance, extending into the many areas that shape people's well-being.

The report states that the final score for each economy is evaluated by using the perceptions of executives together with statistical data. The Statistical indicators are taken from international, national and regional organisations. The perceptions of executives are taken from an online survey carried out between February and May 2025.

According to the report, all criteria are grouped into four factors: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure.