World AIDS Day 2025: History, Significance And Theme

World AIDS Day 2025: On December 1, World AIDS Day is observed annually to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and support those living with the virus. The day also allows remembering those who have lost their lives to the disease.

History of World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day was first observed in 1988, making it the first-ever global health day. It was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.

UNAIDS took the lead on campaigning for World AIDS Day from its creation until 2004. From that year, the World AIDS Campaign's Global Steering Committee began selecting a theme for World AIDS Day in consultation with civil society, organisations and government agencies involved in the AIDS response.

Significance of World AIDS Day

Despite making progress in educating people about the disease, social stigma and taboo still exist. Hence, the day becomes significant in raising awareness about HIV transmission, prevention, treatment, and fighting stigma and discrimination against those who are infected.

The day also aims to support individuals living with HIV and their families, and advocates for human rights and access to healthcare for all.

World AIDS Day also commemorates those who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses.

World AIDS Day 2025 Theme

The theme for World AIDS Day 2025 is "Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response." The theme emphasises the need for sustained global cooperation and human-rights-centred approaches to end AIDS by 2030.

This year's theme highlights the challenges posed by funding cuts and disruptions to HIV services, particularly for vulnerable populations.

A report by the United Nations highlights that in 2025, a historic funding crisis is threatening to unravel decades of progress, and the HIV prevention services are severely disrupted.

The report further adds that the community-led services, which are important to reach marginalised populations, are being deprioritised.

Also, the rise in punitive laws criminalising same-sex relationships, gender identity and drug use is amplifying the crisis.