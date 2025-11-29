Important Days In December 2025: List Of National And International Events

- December is the final month of the Gregorian and Julian calendars with 31 days
- The month features numerous global observances including World AIDS Day on December 1
- December hosts International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day on the 9th and 10th
December 2025 Calendar: December, the final month of the year, is a time of celebration, reflection, and preparation. As the Gregorian and Julian calendars conclude with this 31-day period, it marks a significant cultural and historical moment. This month is filled with festivities, holidays, and commemorations, making it a time for cultural observance and historical reflection. In Hindu culture, this month has several auspicious days for weddings.
Apart from the festivals, December has a handful of global events which aim to highlight and raise awareness for social causes that affect a significant chunk of the world population, ranging from World AIDS Day to International Anti-Corruption Day to International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
|Date
|Day
|December 1
|World AIDS Day
|December 2
|National Pollution Control Day, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
|December 3
|International Day of Persons with Disabilities
|December 4
|International Day of Banks, International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures
|December 5
|World Soil Day, International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development
|December 6
|Mahaparinirvan Diwas, National Microwave Oven Day
|December 7
|Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day
|December 8
|Bodhi Day
|December 9
|International Anti-Corruption Day, International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime
|December 10
|Human Rights Day
|December 11
|International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day
|December 12
|International Day of Neutrality, International Universal Health Coverage Day
|December 13
|National Horse Day
|December 14
|National Energy Conservation Day
|December 16
|Vijay Diwas
|December 18
|Minorities Rights Day in India, International Migrants Day, Arabic Language Day
|December 19
|Goa Liberation Day
|December 20
|International Human Solidarity Day
|December 21
|World Saree Day, Winter Solstice, World Basketball Day, World Meditation Day
|December 22
|National Mathematics Day
|December 23
|Kisan Diwas
|December 24
|National Consumer Rights Day
|December 25
|Christmas, Good Governance Day
|December 26
|Veer Bal Diwas, Boxing Day
|December 27
|International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
|December 31
|New Year's Eve
