Important Days In December 2025: List Of National And International Events

December 2025 Calendar: December, the final month of the year, is a time of celebration, reflection, and preparation. As the Gregorian and Julian calendars conclude with this 31-day period, it marks a significant cultural and historical moment. This month is filled with festivities, holidays, and commemorations, making it a time for cultural observance and historical reflection. In Hindu culture, this month has several auspicious days for weddings.

Apart from the festivals, December has a handful of global events which aim to highlight and raise awareness for social causes that affect a significant chunk of the world population, ranging from World AIDS Day to International Anti-Corruption Day to International Day of Persons with Disabilities.