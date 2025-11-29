Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Important Days In December 2025: List Of National And International Events

December 2025 Calendar: From national holidays to international awareness days, December offers a glimpse into diverse cultures and global issues.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Important Days In December 2025: List Of National And International Events
December 2025 Calendar: There are several national and international events in December 2025.
  • December is the final month of the Gregorian and Julian calendars with 31 days
  • The month features numerous global observances including World AIDS Day on December 1
  • December hosts International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day on the 9th and 10th
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

December 2025 Calendar: December, the final month of the year, is a time of celebration, reflection, and preparation. As the Gregorian and Julian calendars conclude with this 31-day period, it marks a significant cultural and historical moment. This month is filled with festivities, holidays, and commemorations, making it a time for cultural observance and historical reflection. In Hindu culture, this month has several auspicious days for weddings.

Apart from the festivals, December has a handful of global events which aim to highlight and raise awareness for social causes that affect a significant chunk of the world population, ranging from World AIDS Day to International Anti-Corruption Day to International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

DateDay
December 1World AIDS Day
December 2National Pollution Control Day, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
December 3International Day of Persons with Disabilities
December 4International Day of Banks, International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures
December 5World Soil Day, International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development
December 6Mahaparinirvan Diwas, National Microwave Oven Day
December 7 Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day
December 8Bodhi Day
December 9International Anti-Corruption Day, International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime
December 10Human Rights Day
December 11International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day
December 12International Day of Neutrality, International Universal Health Coverage Day
December 13 National Horse Day
December 14National Energy Conservation Day
December 16Vijay Diwas
December 18Minorities Rights Day in India, International Migrants Day, Arabic Language Day
December 19Goa Liberation Day
December 20International Human Solidarity Day
December 21World Saree Day, Winter Solstice, World Basketball Day, World Meditation Day
December 22National Mathematics Day
December 23Kisan Diwas
December 24National Consumer Rights Day
December 25Christmas, Good Governance Day
December 26Veer Bal Diwas, Boxing Day
December 27International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
December 31New Year's Eve
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Important Days In December 2025, Global Events In December 2025
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now