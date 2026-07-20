Woman Suffers Heat Exhaustion 2 Miles Into Yosemite Hike, Airlifted To Safety

A woman suffered heat exhaustion only two miles into a hike at Yosemite National Park and had to be airlifted out, an incident captured in a now-viral video. As per a report by The Travel, the woman became "too weak" to continue, prompting her guides to wrap her in an emergency blanket and call for a helicopter rescue.

Some social media posts claimed that the hikers were asked to pay a staggering $70,000 for the emergency airlift. However, X (formerly Twitter) users flagged the claim, noting that the rescue took place in Yosemite and was performed by CHP, which does not charge a fee for rescues.

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While the woman received urgent care, an online debate erupted. Some commenters argued that it would have been faster and far cheaper to simply walk back the two miles.

Others countered that heat exhaustion is a serious medical issue, and moving a person without professional help can worsen their condition and lead to life-threatening heat stroke.

"Her choice, her responsibility to pay. These kind of stories that seem to pity the irresponsible are a sign of the sickness not many seem to speak about in the world. Accept your decisions, pay the price if any for them, be an adult and learn like the rest of us," one user wrote in the comment section.

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Heat illness is rising in national parks

Officials often warn about the dangers of extreme heat in the summer season because heat illnesses are common in such parks during warm weather. Most cases involve heat exhaustion, which is treatable with fluids, salty snacks, and rest in the shade. Heat stroke, however, is a life-threatening emergency requiring immediate medical intervention.

Signs of heat stroke include a body temperature over 104 degrees F, altered consciousness or confusion, a rapid heart rate, hot and red skin (with or without sweating), and seizures. Without immediate treatment, it quickly leads to shock, multi-organ failure.