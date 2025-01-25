Woman Sheds 85 Kg, Reveals 8 Lifestyle Tips With Emphasis On Drinking...

Losing weight is often considered a very daunting task, especially for those with a slower metabolism. Many people's weight loss journeys are filled with obstacles, and it's a reality shared by many individuals, not just celebrities or models. Lately, the sudden spread of viral videos, social media posts, and reels have come out showing people that achieving healthy weight loss is within reach for anyone and therefore should not limit the aspirations of an ordinary individual.

Pranjal Pandey, a certified nutritionist, posting about her journey through weight loss on Instagram, has inspired millions by showing a remarkable transformation from weighing 150 kg, having lost and regained the weight, but ultimately ending at a healthy weight of 68 kg. In these posts, she documented her ups and downs.

"I never thought I could be thin, see double digits on the weighing scale, but here we are. Blood, sweat, and tears went into this journey. Literally. Finally, after all these years, I feel like I'm okay with my weight and am not actively trying to lose weight. Sitting at 68 kgs from 150 kgs. Wow, that feels unreal even typing," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Watch the video here:

"Losing weight and maintaining it cannot be achieved by any diet or workout routine but by a complete lifestyle change," she wrote.

Here are some of the habits I have learnt from my journey that I wanted to share with you all!

1) Warm water with lemon juice or apple cider vinegar every morning on an empty stomach. Prevents bloating and supports liver health.

2) Fibre before every meal. Eating fibre, for example, a salad, coats your stomach so the meal doesn't raise your insulin levels dramatically.

3) Eating fruits with either protein or fats. This isn't necessarily for everyone, but I, having PCOS, benefit from this. Eg: eating an apple with almond butter, berries with Greek yoghurt.

4) Hydration. Drinking 4 litres of water daily. Did you know urine helps in expelling fat from your body?

5) Walking for at least 10 minutes after every meal. If I cannot walk, doing 10-15 squats also works.

6) Having my last meal at least 2-3 hours before bed.

7) Prioritising protein in every meal.Eating protein is really filling and doesn't leave space for snacking, something I personally struggle with.

8) Daily movement. Be it the gym, Pilates, walking, or running. Moving your body every day feels really refreshing.