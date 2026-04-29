Woman Brings Dead Husband Back By Creating His Hologram For Funeral Ceremony

While grief often leads to isolation, some people, like Washington resident Pam Cronrath, are using technology to reshape how we remember the dead. Following her husband Bill's passing last year, Pam commissioned a hologram of him for his funeral service. The digital recreation not only participated in Bill's memorial but also engaged attendees through a scripted Q&A session.

After a marriage of nearly 60 years, Pam promised Bill that she would give him a 'super wake', according to a report in BBC. Having previously spotted a doctor appear as a full-body hologram during a medical conference, Pam decided to embrace the same technology to remember her partner.

Pam got in touch with Proto Hologram and Hyperreal, two companies which work with hologram and avatar technology. Although Pam had promised to spend only $2,000 on the 'super wake', she ended up spending at least 10-15 times her original plan.

For the project, Pam wrote the script herself and provided a few older audio recordings of Bill to ensure that the hologram sounded closer to him. “I knew him for 60 years, so I wrote it the way I believed he would speak," said Pam.

Around 200 people attended the service, with most unaware of what was coming. When Bill's hologram appeared, it opened with: “Now, before anyone gets confused, I'm not actually here in Valhalla today. Is this going to be fun?”

Pam said people were aghast initially as they could not understand how it was happening. Several attendees believed the exchange was happening live.

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'Like Looking At Photos'

Hyperreal's founder, Remington Scott, said Pam's project stood out because it was entirely family-led. He added that the company does not see its work as replacing the dead.

"Pam initiated it. The family was involved at every step. What we created was something they could return to - not once, but for generations. It's closer to commissioning a portrait or a memoir than anything else," said Scott.

"It's like looking at photos, or old videos. It doesn't get boring," she said. "When you're hurting, it helps to feel like that person is still right there with you."

Pam agreed, noting the hologram has not replaced her husband or her grief but simply offered a novel way to stay connected to him.

"It's like looking at photos, or old videos. It doesn't get boring. When you're hurting, it helps to feel like that person is still right there with you," said Pam.