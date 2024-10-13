'The Swarm of Life' By Shane Gross Wins 2024 Wildlife Photographer Award

Mr Gross captured the winning image while snorkelling for several hours through lily pads in Cedar Lake

A mesmerising underwater image of western toad tadpoles has earned Canadian photojournalist Shane Gross the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year award. The photograph, titled The Swarm of Life, was selected from a record-breaking 59,228 entries, according to a statement released by the organisers.

The image shows a swarm of tadpoles gracefully navigating the underwater world, with their tiny tails swirling in unison. Mr Gross captured the winning image while snorkelling for several hours through lily pads in Cedar Lake, located on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. He carefully navigated the delicate ecosystem, making sure not to disturb the fine layers of silt and algae on the lake's floor.

“I had no idea if I had anything good until I got home. But when I saw the result, I thought, wow, this is pretty cool,” he told the BBC.

Mr Gross expressed his excitement over the recognition. “To me, the most fun I can have is seeing something new and photographing it in the best way possible,” he said.

The western toad, listed as a near-threatened species due to habitat destruction and predators, begins its transformation from tadpole to toad between four and twelve weeks after hatching. However, a staggering 99 per cent of these tadpoles are not expected to survive to adulthood, the statement explained, as per CNN.

Kathy Moran, chair of the jury and former deputy director of photography at National Geographic, praised Mr Gross's work, saying, “The judges were captivated by the mix of light, energy, and connectivity between the environment and the tadpoles."

In addition to Gross's achievement, the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award was presented to Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas for her macro composite image titled Life Under Dead Wood. The close-up shot, which combines 36 photographs of slime mould and a springtail, a tiny arthropod, was hailed for its intricate detail.

“A photographer attempting to capture this moment not only brings great skill, but incredible attention to detail, patience, and perseverance,” Ms Moran said. “To see a macro image of two species photographed on the forest floor, with such skill, is exceptional.”

The grand title winners were selected from 18 category winners, which included remarkable photographs of a hawk eating a squirrel, a lynx basking in the sun, and a falcon hunting a butterfly. An exhibition featuring 100 awarded images will open at the Natural History Museum on Friday.