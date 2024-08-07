'Tadpole Water' Is The New Gen Z Weight Loss Trend Going Viral Online, Here's What It Is

Chia seeds in water are believed to possess pound-blasting properties.

With the advent of social media, trends keep coming and going. Now, the latest weight loss trend which is gaining traction among Gen Z girls is the "tadpole water" trend. According to the New York Post, this trend basically involves a bottle of warm water, a couple of tablespoons of chia seeds and a squeeze of fresh lemon. But the name "tadpole water" comes from its stark resemblance to baby frogs swimming in a pond.

Teens and twenty-somethings online are raving about the benefits of this homemade concoction. According to them, this trend is helping them shred excess fat, ease bloating and grant them good gut health. An 18-year-old TikTok user shared that this concoction helped her lose a "pound a day" within a time span of three days. "I can confirm that it does work for weight loss," Mariah Padilla said, per the Post.

Ms Padilla described the texture and taste of the drink as "funky", but did accept that "if it helps it helps". "It makes me gag...but it's worth it," she said in the clip.

Another content creator, Ambria Streicher claimed that she lost a few pounds using the homemade concoction. However, she said, "(To be honest) this stuff is NOT good."

"Drinking my tadpole water, hoping to get snatched by Thursday," lifestyle influencer, Rosita, said in a separate post.

Another cuisine enthusiast reminded "tadpole" partakers of the cardinal rule for assembling the drink: soak the seeds. "Health tip of the day, if you don't put water in your chia seeds before you consume them, your chia seeds will expand in your stomach, causing blockage - meaning you'll be constipated. And it's just going to disrupt your digestive system," she said.

Chia seeds have surged in popularity in recent years as a superfood by many nutritionists and health experts. According to the outlet, chia seeds in water are believed to possess pound-blasting properties. "Chia seeds are packed with nutrients that may support numerous health benefits," explained a recent report from Harvard Health.

The experts said that the seeds are loaded with fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. They support digestive health and weight management and also help lower both blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

"When chia seeds are ingested, they form a gel-like substance in the stomach that can increase your feeling of fullness and decrease your appetite and calorie intake," researchers said.