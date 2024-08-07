US Woman Left Horrified After Nail Salon Asks For 75% Tip: 'Really Bothered Me'

Some internet users said they are even asked to tip at self-service kiosks.

Visitors to the US are often baffled by the tipping culture. Customers tip many individuals nationwide– servers, bartenders, valets, hair stylists, masseuses etc. But in recent years, tipping culture has proliferated into so many new spheres of business that even Americans are unsure of the proper time and place to leave a tip. Amid this, a woman shared a horrifying experience when a nail salon asked her for a minimum 75% tip for a beatification procedure, as per a report in the New York Post.

The content creator Gaby LaCorte took to TikTok and shared a video about the same. She had gone to a cosmetologist for an eyebrow wax, which cost her $21 (Rs 1,700 approximately). But when she tried to leave a tip on the iPad, she was shocked to notice that the amounts varied from 75 per cent to 100 per cent. This meant that unless she chose the "custom" tip option, she would have to pay a minimum of $36.75 (Rs 3000 approximately) in total.

“Tipping culture in the United States has gotten out of control,” she said.

The influencer claimed that the tipping screen made her feel "wrongly" because she believed that many others had probably clicked on the 75 per cent option because it usually reads 15 per cent out of habit. “That really bothered me, I'm not going back to her,” Ms LaCorte said in the now-viral clip.

Many people on the social networking platform were shocked to know the same.

“$21 just for eyebrows waxing/threading is another robbery too,” said a user.

A second added, “I wouldn't know what to say, my jaw would be on the floor.”

A third said, 'I bought a plant from a plant store, like walked around picked out a plant and took it to the register, and he flipped that thing around for a tip. Literally why.'

Others shared their own experiences of being approached for outrageous tips in strange locations, such as in a yoghurt shop where they had to choose their own yoghurt or at a concert merchandise booth. Some said they are even asked to tip at self-service kiosks.