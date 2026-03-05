Why Professionals Are Quietly Removing Experience From Their CVs

A surprising trend is emerging in the global job market. Instead of highlighting every achievement, some job seekers are deliberately showing fewer years of experience on their CVs. Career experts say this practice is becoming more common as workers try to improve their chances of getting interviews in a competitive hiring environment.

In many cases, candidates shorten their work history, remove older roles, or highlight only the most relevant years of experience. The goal is to appear more closely aligned with the job description.

Fear of being labelled "overqualified"

One major reason behind the trend is the fear of being seen as overqualified.

Hiring managers sometimes worry that candidates with too much experience may demand higher salaries, feel bored in junior roles, or leave quickly when a better opportunity appears. As a result, highly experienced applicants may be rejected even before interviews.

Some job seekers have therefore begun editing their CVs to remove advanced qualifications or senior positions so that they match the expectations of the role.

Evidence of this pattern can also be seen in hiring experiments. In one case reported by Newsweek, a job applicant submitted two versions of a CV. The version that appeared overqualified received widespread rejection, showing how experience levels can influence recruiter decisions.

Pressure in the global job market

The trend is linked to wider changes in employment markets across the world.

According to Fortune Magazine, in the United States and Europe, many professionals are shortening their resumes to include only recent work history in order to appear younger or more adaptable to modern workplaces.

Meanwhile, in India the practice has also been observed among professionals seeking roles below their previous level during uncertain economic periods. Recruiters say some candidates deliberately remove extra degrees or senior roles to avoid being rejected as overqualified.

Experts say the phenomenon often increases during periods of economic slowdown when professionals prioritise job security over senior titles.

Changing recruitment systems

Technology is another factor influencing how CVs are written.

Many companies now use automated recruitment software to scan applications. These systems often filter candidates based on keywords, experience ranges, or job titles.

Because of this, applicants increasingly tailor their CVs to match specific roles rather than presenting their full career history.

A strategy with risks

While shortening a CV may increase interview chances, career advisers warn that it can also create problems.

If employers later discover that important information was omitted, it could raise concerns about transparency. Experts generally recommend tailoring experience to the role but avoiding misleading information.

Still, as the job market becomes more competitive and recruitment methods evolve, many workers see the practice as a practical way to remain employable.

For job seekers in India and around the world, the message appears to be changing. In today's hiring landscape, how experience is presented may matter almost as much as the experience itself.