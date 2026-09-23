Who Is Dinesh Thakkar? Meet The Angel One Founder Who Bought Mumbai Tower For Rs 711 Crore

Dinesh Thakkar, founder, chairman and managing director of stockbroking firm Angel One, has struck a deal to buy an entire luxury residential tower in Mumbai's Juhu for around Rs 711 crore. The transaction has been described by Embassy Developments as India's largest single residential property deal.

The property, located at Embassy Terrazza on Juhu Tara Road, is an eight-storey, G+7 tower with a RERA carpet area of around 63,000 square feet, Bloomberg reported. Rather than buying a single apartment, Thakkar is acquiring the entire tower, which forms part of a larger five-tower luxury development spread across more than two acres.

The transaction works out to roughly Rs 1.13 lakh per square foot, as per reports. Embassy Terrazza is planned to have around 50 residences and has an estimated gross development value of more than Rs 3,000 crore. The project is expected to be completed by December 2031.

Embassy Developments said the transaction followed Thakkar's search for a home that offered privacy, spaciousness and exceptional sea views. Thakkar has described the property as a long-term family home and a private luxury sanctuary.

Who is Dinesh Thakkar?

Dinesh Thakkar is the founder, chairman and managing director of Angel One, one of India's prominent retail stockbroking and financial-services companies.

Born in Mumbai's Mulund into a family involved in textile trading, Thakkar was exposed to business early on. He attended St John the Baptist High School in Thane and studied science at Mumbai's Kishinchand Chellaram College before dropping out after Class 12. He later moved into the stock market and eventually built a career in stockbroking. Angel One was established in 1996, and Thakkar has remained at the helm of the company since its early years.

Angel One was incorporated in 1996 and has since evolved from a traditional brokerage into a digital-first financial services platform. The company says its digital transformation began in 2019, when it introduced an end-to-end digital investment solution. It has since expanded its reach across India, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The company went public in 2020, with its shares listing on the BSE and NSE in October that year. It was subsequently rebranded as Angel One in 2021 as the business increasingly positioned itself as a technology-led financial services company.

Under Thakkar's leadership, Angel One has expanded beyond conventional stockbroking into a broader digital investment platform offering services related to trading, investing and wealth management.

Beyond his business career, Thakkar's Instagram profile offers glimpses into his personal interests and lifestyle. He appears to have a keen interest in strength training and high-performance luxury cars, with reports linking him to models such as the Lamborghini Huracán Performante, Ferrari 488 Pista and Porsche GT3 RS.

His social media posts also feature him posing with and driving luxury cars, often sharing glimpses from road trips and travels across India as well as international destinations. His Instagram feed also includes personal moments with family members, with photographs showing him spending time with them during vacations, outings and other occasions.