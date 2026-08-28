Who Is Anima Anandkumar? Indian Scientist Named In TIME's AI 100 List

An Indian scientist who is using Artificial Intelligence to understand everything from weather and nuclear fusion to medicines and quantum technology has now earned a place among the world's 100 most influential people in AI. Professor Anima Anandkumar has been named to TIME magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in AI, marking another major recognition for her work at the intersection of AI and science. Following the recognition, Anandkumar shared a post on her X handle, saying she was honoured to be included in the list. She said bringing AI and science together had been the focus of her life for the past decade, with the aim of using AI to speed up the simulation and understanding of the physical world.

Her work has already taken AI into areas such as weather forecasting, nuclear fusion, quantum chemistry, and medical technology. One of her major contributions has been the development of Neural Operators, a technology that can help AI models understand and simulate physical phenomena at different scales.

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Her work has also been used to develop better medical devices, including a catheter that reduces bacterial contamination by 100 times. Neural Operators have also been used to design better masks for chips and optimise gate layouts for quantum dots.

From Mysore To The World Of AI

Born in Mysore, Karnataka, Anandkumar grew up in a family with a strong educational background. Her parents were engineers, her grandfather was a mathematician and her great-grandfather was a Sanskrit scholar. Her interests were not limited to academics. She trained in Bharatanatyam and performed the classical dance for many years.

She completed her BTech in electrical engineering from IIT Madras in 2004. She then went to Cornell University in the US, where she completed her PhD in 2009. During her PhD, she received an IBM Fellowship.

After her PhD, Anandkumar joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as a postdoctoral researcher, where she worked on new ways of understanding machine learning and complex systems.

Anandkumar later became a Principal Scientist at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she played an important role in the creation and launch of Amazon SageMaker.

In 2017, she joined Caltech as a professor. A year later, she became Senior Director of AI Research at NVIDIA. Her research has focused on combining AI with the laws of physics through Neural Operators. In simple terms, her AI models can help solve scientific problems that previously required supercomputers.

Her work has applications in weather forecasting, medicine, quantum computing and nuclear fusion. It has helped make weather predictions faster, supported the development of medical devices and contributed to work involving quantum computers and microchips.

Anandkumar has also received the IEEE Fellowship, Alfred P Sloan Fellowship, and NSF Career Award. In March this year, she was included in the United Nations Secretary-General's Scientific Advisory Board.

Her journey from Bharatanatyam and mathematics to the world of advanced AI reflects her focus on using technology to improve scientific understanding.