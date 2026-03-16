Indian-Origin Techie Joins xAI To Build "Best Coding AI", Elon Musk Reacts

Aman Gottumukkala, an Indian-origin software engineer and startup founder, recently joined xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, to build advanced coding AI systems. He is best known for founding Firebender, an AI-powered coding assistant specifically designed for Android developers. In a post on X, Gottumukkala announced that he would join xAI (and collaborate with teams linked to SpaceX) to work on advanced AI systems that can write software automatically. His goal is to help develop next-generation “coding AI” tools that can automate programming tasks and accelerate software development.

"For the last couple of years I founded the most widely used coding agent for Android, scaling it to millions in revenue with a team of 3. I've watched model capabilities compound at a staggering rate, and we're clearly on the brink of recursive superintelligence. This is the most important problem to solve in history and requires an immense amount of resources to realize. xAI is the place to build the future. Frontier compute, extraordinary talent, and a strong hold on physical intelligence and space," he wrote. Reacting to his tweet, Elon Musk wrote, "Welcome."

See the post here:

I'm joining @SpaceX and @xai to build the best coding AI.



For the last couple years I founded the most widely used coding agent for Android, scaling it to millions in revenue with a team of 3.



I've watched model capabilities compound at a staggering rate and we're clearly on… — Aman Gottumukkala (@AmanGotchu) March 15, 2026

Success with Firebender

Gottumukkala is best known as the co-founder of Firebender, an AI coding assistant designed for Android developers. Notably, Firebender helps developers write, manage, and automate code within tools like Android Studio and JetBrains IDEs.

The startup reportedly generated millions in revenue despite having only a three-person team, which drew attention in the developer community. The company was built through Y Combinator, a well-known startup accelerator.

Aman Gottumukkala's Educational and Professional background

Gottumukkala, a Texas-based software engineer and entrepreneur, holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Texas A&M University (2017-2021) and attended the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science before college.

Before launching his startup, he worked as a software engineer at Paradigm, contributing to technology and crypto-related projects. As per his LinkedIn account, he's also a KP Fellow, a competitive and prestigious program connecting top engineers and founders with Silicon Valley's leading venture capital firms, which has produced many successful startup founders.

