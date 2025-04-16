Sweden-Based Indian Techie Suffers Rs 50,000 Loss Over Flight Delay, Slams IndiGo And Air India

A Sweden-based tech professional of Indian origin took to LinkedIn to share his frustrating experience with IndiGo and Air India. Mohammad Alzafar Zia claimed that a nearly two-hour delay in his domestic IndiGo flight from Ranchi to Delhi caused him to miss his connecting Air India flight from Delhi to Copenhagen, resulting in a loss of Rs 50,000. Mr Zia's post has since gone viral, highlighting the impact of flight delays on passengers' travel plans.

"I am very disappointed with indigo services. I took flight from ranchi to delhi and I had connected international flight from delhi to Copenhagen but because of indigo flight delayed by 1 hour 50 minutes i missed my connecting international flight which caused me 50000 INR for rebooking+hotel stay+one day loss of pay," the LinkedIn post read.

Mr Zia also shared screenshots of his flight bookings and itinerary, showing his IndiGo flight from Ranchi to Delhi (6E 5062) was scheduled to depart at 9:30 am and arrive at 11:20 am, with his Air India flight to Copenhagen departing Delhi at 2:10 pm.

Despite the reasonable layover time, the delay caused him to miss his connection. He claimed that despite repeated attempts to contact both airlines, no resolution was offered.

According to Mr Zia, when he sought assistance from Delhi airport staff after missing his connecting flight, he was met with unhelpfulness. He alleged that the Indigo site manager was rude and refused to take responsibility for the delay. Mr Zia claimed he was provided an email ID to escalate his issue, but the response he received was a generic "copy-paste excuse" that didn't address his concerns.

Expressing his disappointment, Zia stated he had lost faith in IndiGo due to their handling of the situation and threatened to take the matter to consumer court if necessary. He ended his post requesting compensation for his losses, describing the experience as painful.

"If a passenger is delayed for 5 minutes you closed the door and fly, but if the flight is delayed for 1 hour 50 minutes you don't even give compensation, at least play some fair game. At last I am in loss, I have delayed certificate if possible I will raise a complaint in the consumer court and post on social media to aware about this new scam these guys are doing. My only point was to get compensation if I lost my money because you delayed, you should understand my loss and would have compensated for my next flight booking," he added.

IndiGo reacted to the post, saying, "Sir, we appreciate you taking the time to speak with us. We regret the inconvenience you faced during your journey and understand how concerning travel disruptions can be. We'd like to inform you that the delay of the flight was due to air traffic congestion, a situation unfortunately beyond our control. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and assure you of our continued commitment to providing a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience for all our customers. We look forward to serving you again soon."



